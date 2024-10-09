print-icon
Severe Geomagnetic Storm To Hit Earth As Hurricane Batters Florida

by Tyler Durden
Wednesday, Oct 09, 2024 - 10:50 PM

NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) warned Wednseday that a super fast Earth-facing coronal mass ejection (CME) erupted from the sun at a speed of 1200 to 1300 km/s and would spark a severe (G4) geomagnetic storm on Thursday, potentially disrupting critical assets on the grid that are crucial for powering modern society.

According to SWPC's website, the space weather event will "likely arrive at Earth on 10 October," adding, "We won't know the characteristics of the CME until it arrives 1 million miles from Earth and its speed and magnetic intensity are measured by the DSCOVR and ACE satellites." 

The NOAA Geomagnetic Storm Scale indicates a G4 storm can disrupt "key assets" on the grid... 

Visualize it.

The solar storm is set to arrive just hours after Hurricane Milton pounds Central Florida early Thursday morning.

SWPC's Aurora forecast for tomorrow shows that northern lights will be visible as low as the Pacific Northwest, Midwest, Mid-Alantic, and Northeast. 

It appears as if the NYC is in play. 

Last week, the sun fired off a massive X9.05 solar flare... 

"Today's incredible X9.0-class solar flare, the most intense flare since 2017. An Earth-directed solar storm is highly likely, given the spot region is faced directly at Earth," Space Weather Watch wrote on X. 

All this solar activity comes as Solar Cycle 25 has reached a maximum period. 

Last year, we pointed out that Cycle 25 is expected to peak sometime in 2025. 

It was noted that the 'first traces' of Solar Cycle 26 had been detected. 

In early May, one of the most powerful solar storms in years blasted Earth. Fortunately, the digital economy held up, and Starlink's massive satellite constellation also survived. 

Remember, we've outlined for years how fragile modern society has become in a solar maximum period of heightened Earth-facing space weather. 

Hurricanes, solar storms, and the looming threats of World War III in the Middle East and Eastern Europe—what a time to be alive.

