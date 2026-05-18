Space Stocks Take-Off On Musk's SpaceX IPO Comments

AST SpaceMobile, EchoStar, and Rocket Lab moved higher in premarket trading in New York after Elon Musk, speaking by video at the Samson International Smart Mobility Summit on Monday, said a SpaceX IPO is coming "pretty soon," adding to investor hype around the publicly traded space industry.

"We've got to get the SpaceX IPO stuff going here pretty soon," Musk told the summit, which was taking place in Tel Aviv, via video call.

Elon: "I would be there in person, but we gotta get this @SpaceX IPO going pretty soon."



👀🚀 https://t.co/6uwiDKS9of pic.twitter.com/yGVMTm7qmg — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) May 18, 2026

Shares of EchoStar were up about 3.5% in premarket trading. AST SpaceMobile and Rocket Lab also moved higher by about 2.5% after Musk's comments earlier today.

On Friday, Reuters reported that SpaceX has selected Nasdaq for its long-awaited IPO and is targeting a June 11 pricing date, followed by a June 12 debut under the ticker "SPCX."

The Polymarket bet on SpaceX's symbol "SPCX" has hit 93%.

Will SpaceX's public ticker be another ticker?

Yes 93% · No 7%

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In April, SpaceX confidentially filed for an IPO with the SEC and is planning to disclose its prospectus as soon as next week, according to CNBC.

SpaceX's IPO could raise upwards of $75 billion for the rocket company and dwarf Saudi Aramco's $29 billion debut in 2019. The money raised would be used to fund an "insane flight rate" for the Starship rocket and to push ahead with deploying orbital data centers in low Earth orbit. The company's valuation stands at around $1.75 trillion.

Other IPOs to watch in the second half include chatbot startups, such as OpenAI and Anthropic.