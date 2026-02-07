SpaceX's New Order Of Operations: Moon Mission First, Mars On Hold

Elon Musk's SpaceX is apparently reorienting its near-term space roadmap, pushing back a planned 2026 uncrewed Mars mission and focusing efforts on NASA's Artemis program, with Starship's uncrewed moon mission targeted for early next year.

According to Wall Street Journal sources, the rocket company told investors this week that Musk will prioritize a moon mission, with a Mars mission to follow. The lunar landing with a Starship rocket is slated for March 2027. The person noted that the moon mission will be uncrewed and will not include humanoid or wheeled ground-based robots.

The space pivot comes after SpaceX acquired Musk's AI company, xAI, earlier this week, combining his rocket and satellite business with his artificial intelligence startup to accelerate plans for a fleet of low-Earth-orbit data centers.

The deal gives SpaceX a valuation of $1 trillion, and xAI a value of $250 billion. The combined company's valuation of $1.25 trillion was announced to employees in a memo on Monday, with an IPO slated for later this year that could raise as much as $50 billion.

Even though Musk previously dismissed the moon as a "distraction" and argued for Mars first, it appears NASA may have nudged him, especially as Jeff Bezos's rocket company, Blue Origin, has paused space tourism launches to focus on the moon.

In a memo earlier this week, Musk told employees that the pivot will pave the way for the U.S. to construct a permanent base on the moon.

"The capabilities we unlock by making space-based data centers a reality will fund and enable self-growing bases on the moon, an entire civilization on Mars, and ultimately expansion to the universe," he said.

Last month, Musk told a podcaster that getting to Mars this year is becoming a "lower probability" and "somewhat of a distraction."

Also, this week has been busy for NASA's Artemis lunar program, as the Artemis II crewed mission around the moon has experienced several setbacks, and the next launch date could be early March.

All this upcoming launch activity and the return to the moon will certainly drive a new space investing theme once the SpaceX IPO debuts.