Stranded Astronauts Depart ISS As SpaceX Rescue Mission Begins Trip Home

NASA astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore are finally returning home after what was supposed to be a week-long mission in a Boeing Starliner spacecraft left them stranded on the International Space Station for nine months.

NASA astronauts Nick Hague and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov also joined Williams and Wilmore aboard a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft that undocked from the ISS early Tuesday morning.

The @SpaceX Dragon spacecraft carrying four #Crew9 members undocked from the station at 1:05am ET today and is headed for a splashdown off the coast of Florida in the Gulf of America at 5:57pm. More... https://t.co/eISgbf1ngL pic.twitter.com/kHSzIlrZhP — International Space Station (@Space_Station) March 18, 2025

"NASA's Crew-9 return coverage will resume at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday on NASA+ until Dragon splashes down at approximately 5:57 p.m. off the coast of Florida, and crew members are safely recovered," the space agency wrote in a statement.

Days ago, Williams and Wilmore thanked Elon Musk for deploying a Dragon capsule to rescue them after their Boeing Starliner spacecraft malfunctioned last summer.

