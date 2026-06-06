Tesla Design Chief Says EV Supercar Roadster Is Coming "In A Few Weeks"

Ferrari shot its load with the highly disappointing Luce EV...

Next up is American innovation, not Italian innovation: the Tesla Roadster.

🚨 Tesla Roadster vs. Ferrari Luce



Price - $250,000 vs. $640,000

Horsepower - 1,000+ vs. 1,035

0-60 MPH - 1.1s OR 1.9s vs. 2.4s

Top Speed - 250+ MPH vs. 194 MPH

Range - 620 miles vs. 280 miles https://t.co/uEgswwVLeD pic.twitter.com/XcP58ZRO6Z — TESLARATI (@Teslarati) June 5, 2026

On Saturday, Tesla Chief Designer Franz von Holzhausen told the crowd at the Tesla Takeover Europe event that the Roadster is coming "in a few weeks."

🚨 Tesla Chief Designer Franz Von Holzhausen, speaking to the crowd at Tesla Takeover Europe, said at the event that the Roadster is coming “in a few weeks,”



Multiple attendees have confirmed this pic.twitter.com/B1v6yb2Geq — TESLARATI (@Teslarati) June 6, 2026

Absolutely perfect timing for the long-awaited EV supercar, considering the SpaceX IPO is next Friday and there are rumors that a SpaceX-Tesla merger could become a 2027 story.

BREAKING: ELON MUSK CONSIDERS MERGING $TSLA AND SPACEX AFTER IPO, per CNBC 👀



It’s happening ! pic.twitter.com/BD7g4zDd1Z — TheSonOfWalkley (@TheSonOfWalkley) May 26, 2026

On Friday, Ferrari's CEO was quoted in an interview saying, "We will not make fully autonomous cars, loud and clear. We want people to have fun, not the [computer] chips. We want to have a steering wheel and a man or a woman behind the steering wheel. Otherwise, why do you buy a Ferrari?"

Ferarri CEO in new interview: 'We will not make fully autonomous cars - loud and clear. We want the people to have fun, not the [computer] chips. We want to have a steering wheel and a man or a woman behind the steering wheel. Otherwise, why do you buy a Ferrari?"… — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) June 5, 2026

Perhaps the Ferrari CEO's negative sentiment toward fully autonomous cars stems from the belief that it simply can't build one that will compete with Tesla, which already has 10 billion miles of real-world driving data.

Ferrari has already launched hybrid models that have been shunned by its customer base (read report):

Yet did anyone tell the Ferrari CEO that AI driving mode can be switched off?

The Tesla Roadster is meant to be driven manually.



Just watch Franz show off its acceleration:



pic.twitter.com/5PjAuis1kl https://t.co/klwXeYlaOU — TESLARATI (@Teslarati) June 5, 2026

A Tesla Roadster that could outperform Ferrari's Luce EV at a fraction of the cost is pure American innovation.