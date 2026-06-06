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Tesla Design Chief Says EV Supercar Roadster Is Coming "In A Few Weeks"

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
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Ferrari shot its load with the highly disappointing Luce EV...

Next up is American innovation, not Italian innovation: the Tesla Roadster.

On Saturday, Tesla Chief Designer Franz von Holzhausen told the crowd at the Tesla Takeover Europe event that the Roadster is coming "in a few weeks."

Absolutely perfect timing for the long-awaited EV supercar, considering the SpaceX IPO is next Friday and there are rumors that a SpaceX-Tesla merger could become a 2027 story.

On Friday, Ferrari's CEO was quoted in an interview saying, "We will not make fully autonomous cars, loud and clear. We want people to have fun, not the [computer] chips. We want to have a steering wheel and a man or a woman behind the steering wheel. Otherwise, why do you buy a Ferrari?"

Perhaps the Ferrari CEO's negative sentiment toward fully autonomous cars stems from the belief that it simply can't build one that will compete with Tesla, which already has 10 billion miles of real-world driving data. 

Ferrari has already launched hybrid models that have been shunned by its customer base (read report): 

Yet did anyone tell the Ferrari CEO that AI driving mode can be switched off?

A Tesla Roadster that could outperform Ferrari's Luce EV at a fraction of the cost is pure American innovation.

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