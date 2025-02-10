Tesla Exec Tells Jay Leno: Cybercabs Will Begin "Rolling Around" In Austin, Texas, In June

Tesla chief designer Franz von Holzhausen appeared in a video with Jay Leno on the latest episode of "Jay Leno's Garage" to announce that Cybercab offerings will begin in Austin, Texas, this summer.

In the video, Leno asked Holzhausen: "Well, Tesla's Robo taxi is supposed to start pretty soon?"

Holzhausen responded: "Yeah, Cybercabs is like Lars [Tesla VP for Vehicle Engineering Lars Moravy] was saying... We're testing in Texas and rolling it out in June."

"I think that's going to be what we're talking about. That'll be the technology that feels like the future, but it's happening today," Holzhausen said.

Moravy chimed in: "Every Tesla comes fully capable with that..."

NEWS: Franz says Tesla will start offering Cybercab rides in Austin, Texas this June.



“Starting in June we’ll be having Cybercabs rolling around; That’ll be the technology that feels like the future but is happening today.”



via Jay Leno’s Garage pic.twitter.com/jWagsRN4mn — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) February 10, 2025

There was no further explanation from the Tesla executives in their conversation with Leno regarding the scale of the Cybercab offerings in Austin or whether additional cities are expected to come online in the coming months.

Cybercab is absolutely insane. A two seater without a wheel or pedals.



The future of transportation is here. pic.twitter.com/aMljI8U2VK — Tesla Owners Silicon Valley (@teslaownersSV) January 17, 2025

Meanwhile, the electric vehicle market has lost momentum (read: here & here), with Tesla reporting the first-ever drop in annual deliveries. In its latest earnings call, Tesla reported that fourth-quarter results missed Wall Street's expectations, and its 2025 outlook was revised downward.

Tesla may be eager to get that AI multiple to sustain the one trillion dollar valuation club.

Waymo robotaxis will soon have a new competitor.