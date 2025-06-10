Tesla Robotaxi Spotted On Austin Streets Ahead Of Launch 

Tesla is just days away from launching its long-anticipated robotaxi service in Austin, Texas, marking a major milestone in Elon Musk's pivot toward AI and autonomous vehicles as the era of robotaxi hyperscaling quickly approaches.

The self-driving robotaxis are reportedly set to launch in the Texas capital on Thursday, but footage posted on X already shows at least one vehicle in operation, accompanied by what appears to be a trailing support car.

The planned start of the robotaxi service comes as Waymo robotaxis already have 1,500 vehicles operating in numerous US cities, including Phoenix, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Austin.

Goldman analysts, led by Mark Delaney, penned a note on Monday to clients describing how autonomous vehicles have officially entered the commercialization phase in ridesharing and trucking, and their proliferation into the real economy is poised for hyperscale well into the 2030s.

Delaney's note—available here—provides investors with a framework for navigating the autonomous vehicle space through 2030.