Tesla Testing Exploding Dye Cables To Deter Scrap-Metal Thieves

Tesla is testing a couple of new security measures in a pilot program to prevent cable theft by metal scrappers at its Supercharger stations across the country.

Called DyeDefender, these are stainless steel hose barriers filled with pressurized, blue-staining dye that explodes when someone attempts to cut the cable.



EV blog Electrek reports Tesla is testing a new wrap around the cable that sprays blue dye everywhere if punctured.

First, it is currently testing a new wrap around the cable. It has been spotted at a Tesla Supercharger in Seattle, Washington (Reddit):

The second security measure is to engrave the copper wiring with "Property of Tesla" so scrap metal yards can notify local police about cable theft.

Supercharger cables will also have "Property of Tesla" engraved from our Buffalo NY factory, so recycling companies shouldn't accept them and notify us. It's a scalable, cost-effective solution that doesn't impact service operations & customer experience. As long as the scrapyards and recycling facilities are willing to enforce this, it could help deter thieves from stealing the cables if they are not able to sell them.

Last summer, a series of Tesla Superchargers and Electrify America stations were hit by thieves.

Thieves have also targeted catalytic converters on vehicles, copper wire and pipe, light poles, and anything containing base metals.