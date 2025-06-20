Texas Instruments Unveils Largest Foundational Chip Manufacturing Investment In U.S. History

The Trump administration's reshoring drive to rebuild U.S. supply chains (better known as "Make America Great Again") —particularly in the tech sector—is set to unleash a powerful wave of domestic construction. UBS forecasts a construction boom beginning by spring 2026. Adding momentum to this onshoring surge, Texas Instruments just unveiled the largest foundational chip investment in U.S. history.

Texas Instruments announced a historic $60 billion investment to expand semiconductor manufacturing across seven fabs in the U.S. The reshoring initiative spans three mega-sites in Texas (Sherman and Richardson) and Utah (Lehi), and is expected to support over 60,000 U.S. jobs.

Here are the key highlights to rebuild America's chip industry and boost the output of critical chips ahead of the 2030s:

Sherman, TX : TI's largest site, with up to $40 billion in planned investment for four fabs (SM1–SM4); SM1 begins production this year.

Richardson, TX: RFAB2 ramping up, building on TI's legacy as the first 300mm analog fab producer.

Lehi, UT: LFAB1 ramping production; LFAB2 under construction.

Texas Instruments aims to produce scalable, low-cost 300 mm analog and embedded processors—the workhorses that drive everything from cars and smartphones to data centers and satellites, as well as life-saving medical equipment. Crucially, these chips also slot into guidance, communications, and power-management modules on military weapons systems.

"TI is building dependable, low-cost 300mm capacity at scale to deliver the analog and embedded processing chips that are vital for nearly every type of electronic system," stated Haviv Ilan, president and CEO of Texas Instruments.

The expansion is supported by major partnerships with Apple, Ford, Medtronic, NVIDIA, and SpaceX, all of which emphasize Texas Instruments' major role in securing domestic supply chains and enabling U.S.-led technological innovation.

Ilan emphasized, "Leading U.S. companies such as Apple, Ford, Medtronic, NVIDIA and SpaceX rely on TI's world-class technology and manufacturing expertise, and we are honored to work alongside them and the U.S. government to unleash what's next in American innovation."

Back to the UBS note published late last month. Analysts Steven Fisher, Amit Mehrotra, and others noted that all this onshoring will translate into construction growth tailwinds for the US economy next year.