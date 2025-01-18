UK Police Seize Cybertruck Illegally Driving Around Great Britain

Instead of focusing on third-world migrants causing havoc in the UK, the police have shifted their focus to confiscating at least one Tesla Cybertruck, which the government has deemed illegal for street use.

According to a post on the Bury Police of Greater Manchester's Facebook page...

Officers from GMPTransportUnit stopped this Tesla Cybertruck in Whitefield last night. The driver was a permanent UK resident but the vehicle was registered and insured abroad which is prohibited in the UK. The Tesla Cybertruck is not road legal in the UK and does not hold a certificate of conformity. Whilst this may seem trivial to some, legitimate concerns exist around the safety of other road users or pedestrians if they were involved in a collision with a Cybertruck. The vehicle was subsequently seized under S165 of the Road Traffic Act and the driver reported.

Here's the post:

Autoblog Road & Track noted:

It's extremely difficult (in fact, nearly impossible) to register a Cybertruck anywhere in Europe. Some intrepid folks have gone through the painstaking task of modifying lights, compensating for its sharp edges and inspection processes to get a small number in and legal. However, this truck in the UK was not one of those modified vehicles.

A Facebook user commented on Bury Police of Greater Manchester's post, telling the police:

Well done guys. You made our country much safer now. Can't stand anymore to see how those Cybertruck owners are driving around stealing tools from vans, stealing catalytic converters, cars, burgling, drug dealing etc...

Another user said:

Got nothing better to do god forbid there's actually a serious crime going on...

Will the Cybertruck ever be road-legal in the UK, given Elon Musk's barrage of attacks on the Labour government over the grooming gangs scandal?