UK-US 'Special Relationship' Under Threat Due To Musk's "Incendiary" Rhetoric On Grooming Gangs; BBC Claims

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Modernity.news,

According to the BBC, the Labour government believes the ‘special relationship’ between Britain and the United States is under threat if Donald Trump backs Elon Musk’s ‘incendiary’ rhetoric about grooming gangs operating in the UK.

Musk has been vocal on X over the past week concerning the grooming gang scandal, which was covered up by the Labour government from the 90’s onwards for a period of over a decade.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Keir Starmer accused Musk and British politicians who support his call for justice for victims of grooming gangs of jumping on a “far-right bandwagon.”

According to BBC Newsnight, there is “absolute horror at the highest levels of government at the incendiary language we have seen from Elon Musk.”

'There is absolute horror at the highest levels of government at the incendiary language we have seen from Elon Musk.'



This thin-skinned, morally bankrupt Labour gov't are more concerned about Elon Musk's social media posts than they are about actual Pakistani r*pe gangs. pic.twitter.com/IcW0wdqDWf — Lee Harris (@addicted2newz) January 7, 2025

Apparently, there’s little ‘horror’ at the industrial-scale grooming and rape of young white girls by Muslim men, and the biggest outrage is directed at Elon Musk for daring to talk about it.

“And there’s going to be…a hard headed assessment – is this just the view of Elon Musk or is it the view of the wider administration and the incoming president Donald Trump,” said a BBC Newsnight reporter.

He added that if Trump shares Elon Musk’s view that grooming gangs are terrible and that there (God forbid) needs to be a new inquiry and actual action taken on the issue, “Then there may be some very serious questions about the nature of our ongoing security partnership with the United States.”

The reporter went on to suggest that the idea of the UK sharing high level ‘five eyes’ intelligence with the United States was in jeopardy “if this sort of stuff is endorsed by the president of the United States – the answer to that question – does Trump agree with this – don’t know that one yet.”

The narrative here is patently absurd.

Does Trump agree with Musk that Muslim grooming gangs getting away with heinous sex crimes against women and girls by either being completely ignored or given light prison sentences is wrong?

Does he think the decision by safeguarding minister Jess Phillips to block a public inquiry into the Oldham grooming gangs was wrong?

Almost certainly yes.

The notion that this would threaten the UK’s alliance with the United States says more about the Labour government than it does Elon Musk or Donald Trump.

As the Telegraph reported, the grooming gangs scandal was “covered up” by the Labour government because and, “The child victims of rape were denied justice and protection from the state to preserve the image of a successful multicultural society.”

Authorities deliberately avoided investigating the perpetrators in some instances because they thought it would inflame tensions within the Asian community and be “politically incorrect.”

* * *

