Watch: Delta 767 Engine Erupts Into Flames After LAX Takeoff

Last month's deadly Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner crash remains very vivid in the public's memory, especially after dramatic footage went viral on X. Those fears were reignited Saturday when a Delta Air Lines Boeing 767's engine caught fire during takeoff from Los Angeles International Airport.

"The Boeing 767 engine caught fire shortly after takeoff around 2 p.m. Video from the ground captured the flames coming out from one of the engines. The flight landed safely after returning to the LAX runway," aviation watcher account Breaking Aviation News & Videos wrote on X.

A Delta Air Lines flight bound for Atlanta made an emergency landing Friday at LAX after a reported engine fire, officials said.



The Boeing 767 engine caught fire shortly after takeoff around 2 p.m. Video from the ground captured the flames coming out from one of the engines.… pic.twitter.com/fm8ilJtzrk — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) July 19, 2025

Data from the aviation tracking website Flightradar24 shows the aircraft was a 24-year-old Boeing 767-432 (ER).

Flightradar24 shows DAL446 initiated an emergency return to LAX and landed safely minutes later.

Delta told local media outlet ABC 7 that Flight DAL446 had 226 passengers and nine crew members on board and was en route to Atlanta. The airline said a mid-air incident occurred involving the left engine.

No details have been released on whether the incident was caused by a bird strike or a mechanical issue.

Catch up on the latest Air India crash information:

. . .