"We're Standing Down": Jeff Bezos Still Can't Get His Rocket Up

Jeff Bezos' rocket company, Blue Origin, scrapped the inaugural launch of its New Glenn rocket from Florida's Space Coast early Monday morning following last-minute issues on the vehicle.

"We're standing down on today's launch attempt to troubleshoot a vehicle subsystem issue that will take us beyond our launch window. We're reviewing opportunities for our next launch attempt," Blue Origin wrote on X.

Blue Origin did not specify the subsystem or the issue in either the X post or a press release published on its website. Nor did the host of the company's live stream launch event provide color on the situation.

The New Glenn is supposed to carry Blue Origin's spacecraft, which can maneuver to multiple orbits and locations while transporting a payload.

"The launch team is now working to de-tank and safe the vehicle. From there, we're going to assess what other things we want to get done on our downtime, and that is what's going to guide when the next launch opportunity will be," said Ariane Cornell, Blue Origin vice president of in-space systems, during the live stream.

While technical difficulties and failures are expected in inaugural rocket launches, Bloomberg reported last August that "testing including a factory mishap that damaged a portion of a future New Glenn rocket," adding the rocket company has "grappled with development delays, a sluggish corporate culture and explosive setbacks."

Blue Origin's ability to properly challenge Elon Musk's SpaceX in this decade seems unlikely after a history of delays and setbacks. Maybe Bezos should focus on his rocket company instead of sailing on his $500 million superyacht and reportedly spending $600 million on an Aspen wedding.

Meanwhile, SpaceX leads the global rocket race, launching 86% of all upmass to space in the third quarter of 2024. Bezos appears to have trouble getting his rockets up. Also, SpaceX's Starlink is dominating the global space internet race.