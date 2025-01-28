White House Clarifies 'Dronegate': New Jersey UAPs Authorized By FAA For "Research Purposes"

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt provided much-needed transparency regarding the "dronegate" incident that sparked nationwide concerns over potential threats from China and Russia.

In a press conference on Tuesday afternoon, Leavitt said the drones spotted over New Jersey and New York in December had been authorized by the Federal Aviation Administration for "research purposes."

"An update on the New Jersey drones. After research and study, the drones flying over New Jersey in large numbers were authorized to be flown by the FAA for research and various other reasons. Many of these drones are hobbyist and recreational drones that enjoy flying drones," Leavitt said during her press conference.

She concluded on the drone subject: "This was not the enemy."

🚨 #BREAKING: Press Secretary Leavitt reveals the drones that were flown over New Jersey were AUTHORIZED by the FAA for "research purposes"



"This was not the enemy," Leavitt says



WHY DID BIDEN LIE? WHY NOT JUST TELL US THAT? pic.twitter.com/rTTnOhdZHL — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 28, 2025

Drone gate appears to be a manufactured crisis that cluttered news feeds and headlines with nonsense.

As we noted then: "NJ Drone 'Invasion' Just In Time For Congress To Reauthorize Orwellian Law" ...

NJ Drone 'Invasion' Just In Time For Congress To Reauthorize Orwellian Law https://t.co/6tLkbDAP8u — zerohedge (@zerohedge) December 14, 2024

NJ Congressman Jeff Van Drew has some explaining to do:

BREAKING REPORT - DRONES OVER NEW JERSEY ARE FROM IRAN: Congressman Jeff Van Drew claims Iran has stationed a "mothership" off the U.S. East Coast, reportedly launching drones now flying over New Jersey. pic.twitter.com/ayV8tYioXA — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 11, 2024

Hmmm.

My theory is the drones are part of the secret and classified Pentagon program “Replicator” where they are testing commercially made inexpensive drones, as well as testing counter-drone capabilities.



That’s why in the official narrative they can say that these drones are not… pic.twitter.com/u9b5jbsk6g — Over the Target (@overtargets) December 14, 2024

Remember what Trump said earlier this month:

Trump Promises To Reveal What's Going On With The Drones https://t.co/Y7lUcyF9dq — zerohedge (@zerohedge) January 10, 2025

One X user commented on Leavitt's press conference: "Seems like an easy thing to say out loud… Weird this was kept under such secrecy. Transparency is beautiful."