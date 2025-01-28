print-icon
White House Clarifies 'Dronegate': New Jersey UAPs Authorized By FAA For "Research Purposes"

by Tyler Durden
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt provided much-needed transparency regarding the "dronegate" incident that sparked nationwide concerns over potential threats from China and Russia.

In a press conference on Tuesday afternoon, Leavitt said the drones spotted over New Jersey and New York in December had been authorized by the Federal Aviation Administration for "research purposes." 

"An update on the New Jersey drones. After research and study, the drones flying over New Jersey in large numbers were authorized to be flown by the FAA for research and various other reasons. Many of these drones are hobbyist and recreational drones that enjoy flying drones," Leavitt said during her press conference. 

She concluded on the drone subject: "This was not the enemy." 

Drone gate appears to be a manufactured crisis that cluttered news feeds and headlines with nonsense.  

As we noted then: "NJ Drone 'Invasion' Just In Time For Congress To Reauthorize Orwellian Law" ... 

NJ Congressman Jeff Van Drew has some explaining to do: 

Hmmm.

Remember what Trump said earlier this month:

One X user commented on Leavitt's press conference: "Seems like an easy thing to say out loud… Weird this was kept under such secrecy. Transparency is beautiful." 

