X user DataRepublican, also known as Jennica Pounds, who leads DOGE-adjacent efforts in an open-source capacity, has delved deeper into the dark-money-funded NGO world. Her latest target: George Soros and one of the largest soft-power projects of the 1990s, called the Muskie Fellowship program.

But the focus here is not the Muskie Fellowship program, but rather her question: "This is straight off the Federal Register. Now ask yourself why Wikipedia doesn't mention the Soros Foundation ."

She added, "And fun fact -- Soros had further grants for these graduates of the Muskie fellowship program. Hard to interpret this as something other than using our taxpayer funds to educate his minions."

Responding to Pounds' thread, X user Leigh Marcotte suggested that Wikipedia's omission of the Soros Foundation from the Muskie Fellowship program entry may be linked to Soros-backed pass-through grants to the Wikimedia Foundation.

Marcotte explained:

Wikipedia may omit Soros from search results because Tides, an OSF pass-through, grants funds to the Wikimedia Foundation, which operates Wikipedia and related projects like Wikimedia Commons and Wiktionary. Wikimedia provides infrastructure, funding, and support to keep Wikipedia free and accessible. Per its 2023 Form 990, Tides Advocacy awarded $3,176,116 to Wikimedia Foundation for general support. This may explain why Grok increasingly makes errors when fact-checking conservatives' posts on Soros funding

For context, the Wikimedia Foundation is a nonprofit organization that operates and supports Wikipedia and other projects.

Marcotte's post was even read by Elon Musk, who replied, "Noted."

Earlier this week, Muk revealed plans to launch "Grokipedia" as a move to counter the world's largest online encyclopedia, Wikipedia, which has been hijacked by left-wing activists who manipulate narratives and silence dissenting viewpoints.

"We are building Grokipedia @xAI . Will be a massive improvement over Wikipedia. Frankly, it is a necessary step towards the xAI goal of understanding the Universe," Musk wrote on X.

The reliability of OpenAI's ChatGPT and even xAI's Grok comes into question given Wikipedia's designation of "reliable source"...

The broader message is that the fight for narrative control continues. Wikipedia has received funding (as per the report above) from dark-money NGOs, which undermines credibility and, most importantly, raises questions about the reliability of chatbots that pull information from Wikipedia entries. This may help explain why Musk is preparing to launch a competing "Grokpedia." The pursuit of truth, or the effort to seize narrative control from the Deep State, marches on.