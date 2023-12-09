X CEO Says 10 Million New Users Joined 'Free Speech' Platform In December

On Thursday, X CEO Linda Yaccarino revealed, "More than 10 million people have signed up for X so far this December!"

Even though Yaccarino disclosed the December sign-ups for the first week, she did not provide year-over-year or monthly averages.

In July, Elon Musk revealed X had 540 million monthly users, and more recently, he posted, "Guess we're not dead yet," while referring to X traffic data on Google that surpassed rival Instagram and Facebook.

Guess we’re not dead yet 😂 https://t.co/gokmvwFMiw — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 23, 2023

Meanwhile, legacy corporate media has launched one disinformation campaign after another, attempting to persuade the public that Musk's X is 'dying.'

Legacy media, like CBS, ABC, NBC, and the list goes on and on, are fighting for survival and have waged war on X because they view the 'free speech' platform as an existential threat.

Allies of corporate media, including advocacy groups like Media Matters, have attempted to sabotage the social media platform by misleading companies to pull ad spending. And so far, it has worked. Apple, Disney, Comcast, Paramount Global, and IBM paused advertisements last month.

Also, last month, Musk told advertising boycotters: "...if someone wants to blackmail me with advertising, they can go f*ck themselves."

🚨WATCH🚨 - ELON MUSK GOING VIRAL ON NATIONAL TV‼️ “Go Fuck Yourselves” to all advertisers threatening to leave X 🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/KL7jgCk1Tg — Nelson Epega (@nelsonepega) November 29, 2023

Commenting on the advertiser boycott of X, billionaire Bill Ackman said Musk "is entirely correct that he and @X are treated unfairly and inconsistently by advertisers."

Ackman pointed out that TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, and others have "enormous amounts of problematic content, antisemitic and otherwise, but the advertisers don't boycott those platforms."

The bottom line is legacy corporate media's disinformation campaign against X is not working.