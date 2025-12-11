After Polar Vortex US Freeze, Global Warming Returns Before Christmas

The Mid-Atlantic and Northeast have been locked in an extended period of unseasonably cold weather, with multiple rounds of accumulating snowfall over the past several weeks.

Another surge of Arctic air is expected to arrive this weekend and persist into early next week. However, there is good news for those hoping for a break from the cold: the latest model guidance indicates a significant warm-up is likely across much of the eastern half of the Lower 48 heading into Christmas.

In energy markets, U.S. natural gas futures surged in recent weeks amid the cold spell across the eastern half of the Lower 48. Traders have since begun selling NatGas futures as emerging signs of a warm-up appear.

From the peak of $5.4 per MMBtu last Friday, NatGas futs have tumbled into a bear market ....

The warm-up will lower heating demand - hence sliding NatGas futs.

What meteorologists are saying:

Hey if you're going to swing big just remember you're going to miss big if you do! 😶‍🌫️



Taking this on right on the chin for the colder forecast calls beyond 12-20 no doubt!



A very warm holiday is dialed up right now but with that said I do think winter makes a come back! I'll… pic.twitter.com/1KnNXBqYwX — BAM Weather (@bam_weather) December 11, 2025

This is amazing. Can’t wait to hit the links this Christmas ⛳️



Merry Torchmas! pic.twitter.com/71GXsF7UYT — Eric Webb (@webberweather) December 11, 2025

Seems many of the "Make Global Warming Great Again" prayers across the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast may be answered in the coming week - potentially cutting the odds of a White Christmas in these regions.

Reminder:

There's an informational war on your mind.