Devastating Footage Emerges From US South Amid Severe Flooding & Potential Dam Failures

Hurricane Helene battered Florida's Big Bend region and the Southeastern US as the week drew to a close. Authorities have confirmed at least 44 deaths spanning five states, with fears that number could rise further amid severe flooding and potential dam failures.

Over 3 million power outages have been reported across the US South, with most outages in the Carolinas. The storm dumped nearly 30 inches of rain in Busick, North Carolina.

Meteorologist Ben Noll wrote on X that 4-5 months of rain fell in less than 72 hours across upstate South Carolina and western North Carolina.

4-5 months of rain fell in less than 3 days in parts of upstate South Carolina and western North Carolina, contributing to catastrophic flooding. pic.twitter.com/Z9a7CGWTjH — Ben Noll (@BenNollWeather) September 28, 2024

Bloomberg estimates the widespread damages across the US South could top $100 billion.

"It has been over 100 years" since the region was hit by flooding this severe, Brian Hurley, a senior branch forecaster with the US Weather Prediction, told Bloomberg, adding, "For some of those areas you have to go back, no doubt, over 100 years, for some it could be into the 300-year range."

On Saturday morning, the Department of Transportation in North Carolina told all residents through the western part of the state that "all roads in the region should be considered closed."

"Motorists should not travel in this area, should not attempt to drive through standing water, and must respect barricades and road closure signs," NCDOT wrote on its travel advisory website.

On Friday, the National Weather Service issued a warning that a failure at Lake Lure Dam was "IMMINENT" and that anybody downstream should get to higher ground immediately.

Authorities in the area about two hours west of Charlotte told residents that engineers had examined the dam late Friday evening and lifted "imminent" failure.

Video from about an hour ago. Lake Lure dam still holding https://t.co/8OFOCPBqGo pic.twitter.com/CrDbg9bxAL — Kristi Yamaguccimane (@TheWapplehouse) September 27, 2024

One of those pictures was from the town of Chimney Rock, and the others were Lake Lure. Multiple bridges washed out, including the one going up to the actual Chimney Rock. pic.twitter.com/gV7UgdOgVd — TLC (@CampTerrence) September 27, 2024

❗️🌊🇺🇲 - Tropical Storm Helene has caused catastrophic conditions in western North Carolina, particularly affecting communities around Asheville and Boone.



The National Weather Service issued an urgent warning about a potential dam failure at Lake Lure, urging residents… pic.twitter.com/C0YxZeCUUH — 🔥🗞The Informant (@theinformant_x) September 27, 2024

PHOTOS: Lake Lure, Chimney Rock devastated after Helene https://t.co/9GdBsWSHfk [📷:Chopper 9 Skyzoom] pic.twitter.com/4Vvn43SGYh — WSOCTV (@wsoctv) September 28, 2024

Today's flooding from #Helene is worse than the Great Flood of 1916, the flood of record in Western North Carolina.



Please, keep the good people of Western North Carolina in your thoughts. They will be recovering from this generational storm for a long time. #NCwx pic.twitter.com/Q2VUgvXy6Z — Kathie Dello (@KathieDello) September 27, 2024

Early Saturday, the Nolichucky Dam in eastern Tennessee was on the brink of failure. Authorities urged the residents downstream to evacuate immediately.

The Nolichucky Dam near Greeneville, TN is nearing critical failure. Meaning a the dam's failure could occur at any moment. The heavy rain from #Helene caused widespread flash flood EMERGENCIES, some of which, are still active this morning.#TNwx pic.twitter.com/2Yp2TsusMq — WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) September 28, 2024

Section of 126 (Left) and section of i40 (right) washed out, bridges and roads submerged or gone all over the place.



East TN/western NC



The nolichucky has been called the river of death historically by people around here. It has taken out… pic.twitter.com/jT7KloUDCO — Amy Jo Baxter (@AmyJoBaxter) September 28, 2024

The Kinser Bridge on Highway 107 out of Greeneville collapsed yesterday after hours of rising floodwaters from severe flooding of the Nolichucky River, prompting the Tennessee Valley Authority to issue a Condition Yellow for the dam.pic.twitter.com/BouxkKI0rJ — Volcaholic 🌋 (@volcaholic1) September 28, 2024

Nolichucky River at the Dam is up to 64 FEET as of 12:15AM. TVA reporting an imminent breach is likely at this point. #tnwx pic.twitter.com/jsgyL4WoQg — Alan (@smokiesvol) September 28, 2024

Helene's large path of destruction across the eastern US could be in the tens of billions, if not much higher.