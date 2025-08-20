"First True Taste Of Fall": Might Need A Jacket Next Week

Hurricane Erin dominates today's weather headlines, bringing rough surf and tropical conditions from the Outer Banks to the Mid-Atlantic. Looking ahead, fall may arrive earlier -or at least the first taste - than expected as August winds down and kids head back to school.

"Abnormally strong trough expected to move through the Great Lakes as we go into next week... first time we have seen those bright anomaly colors show up on @SynopticWX in a minute!" private weather forecaster BAM Weather wrote on X, adding, "A true taste of fall on the way!"

Abnormally strong trough expected to move through the Great Lakes as we go into next week... first time we have seen those bright anomaly colors show up on @SynopticWX in a minute!



A true taste of fall on the way! pic.twitter.com/4YNXLtPqVT — BAM Weather (@bam_weather) August 20, 2025

For those residing in Washington, D.C. next week, average temperatures are forecast to fall well below the 30-year seasonal norm of around 75F. Models show average temps could dip into the low 60s by late next week.

Low temps are forecasted to be in the low 50s next week around the Capital Beltway.

Where did all the global warming go?