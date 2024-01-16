Global Warming? 142 Million Americans Under Dangerous Wind Chill Alerts

Legacy media spent last week fearmongering Americans into believing 2023 was the "hottest year" ever on record.

Perhaps the eruption in climate doom headlines was to satisfy corporate elites and world leaders attending the World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting in Davos this week who can point to these news stories to further their radical Marxist climate agenda.

But how is it, we ask? Two weeks after the hottest year on record, 142 million Americans are under wind chill alerts, and 100 million are under winter alerts to start the new week.

Brr! New record-breaking low temperatures this morning.

Widespread record breaking cold temperatures this morning across the South Central US. A few stations in Texas/Oklahoma are tying or breaking all time monthly cold temps for January. #Energy #NatGas #OOTT #Climate #PolarVortex pic.twitter.com/6fM8HpAHDs — BAM Weather (BAMWX) (@bamwxcom) January 15, 2024

The power grid operator in Texas asks customers to conserve energy.

TXANS Update—January 15, 2024: ERCOT has issued a Conservation Appeal for today, Jan. 15, from 6 – 10 a.m. CT due to continued freezing temperatures, record-breaking demand, and unseasonably low wind. We ask that Texas businesses and residents conserve electricity use, if safe to… — ERCOT (@ERCOT_ISO) January 15, 2024

A winter storm is set to hit the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast later today.

The impact map for this evening through tomorrow has been updated. The latest forecast takes into account some mesoscale factors and recent observations.#nywx #njwx #pawx #ctwx #wxtwitter pic.twitter.com/pWXqE7DBCj — NY NJ PA Weather (@nynjpaweather) January 15, 2024

Let's not forget over the weekend, the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Buffalo Bills playoff game had to be postponed due to bone-chilling weather.