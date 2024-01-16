print-icon
Global Warming? 142 Million Americans Under Dangerous Wind Chill Alerts

by Tyler Durden
Tuesday, Jan 16, 2024 - 04:00 AM

Legacy media spent last week fearmongering Americans into believing 2023 was the "hottest year" ever on record. 

Perhaps the eruption in climate doom headlines was to satisfy corporate elites and world leaders attending the World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting in Davos this week who can point to these news stories to further their radical Marxist climate agenda. 

But how is it, we ask? Two weeks after the hottest year on record, 142 million Americans are under wind chill alerts, and 100 million are under winter alerts to start the new week. 

Brr! New record-breaking low temperatures this morning. 

The power grid operator in Texas asks customers to conserve energy

A winter storm is set to hit the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast later today. 

Let's not forget over the weekend, the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Buffalo Bills playoff game had to be postponed due to bone-chilling weather. 

