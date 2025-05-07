We're two months away in the Northern Hemisphere, particularly in the Lower 48, leftist corporate media, billionaire-funded climate nonprofits (some taxpayer-funded), and woke lawmakers, blinded by their climate crisis blinders, will begin orchestrating a mass media informational war of climate hysteria: "hottest day ever."

Behind the scenes, these climate alarmists will pull many levers so their climate hysteria headlines dominate and manipulate public opinion, and push for new climate taxes, toxic degrowth policies, and even depopulation measures—all under the guise of saving the planet. Yet, this so-called emergency is nothing but fake news.

Bloomberg data shows that corporate media headlines publicizing the "hottest day ever" typically surge in June and peak during July and August, closely mirroring the height of summer in the Northern Hemisphere.

The number of "hottest day ever" headlines in corporate media has surged to record levels over the past three years, coinciding with the massive 2022 eruption of the underwater volcano Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai. The eruption sent vast plumes of soot, water vapor, and sulfur dioxide into the stratosphere—an event some experts cite as a key driver behind recent warming trends. Yet, MSM has largely excluded the Tonga eruption from the climate conversation, as it challenges the prevailing narrative that Taylor Swift's private jet and cow farts are the primary culprits.

Another inconvenient truth for climate alarmists comes from private meteorologist Ryan Maue, who noted in a post on X: "Welcome climate update: Global temperatures have returned to early 2023 levels."

