"La Nina Is Here!": More Bad News For Wildfire-Plagued Southern California

On X Thursday, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced that La Niña conditions have officially developed in the equatorial Pacific. This weather phenomenon has the potential to impact weather patterns across the globe, more specifically in the US, in the months ahead.

"The wait is over and La Niña is officially here," NOAA wrote on X.

The wait is over and La Niña is officially here.



There’s a 59% chance La Niña will persist through February–April, followed by a 60% chance of neutral conditions in March–May, according to @NWSCPC.



Read our latest ENSO Blog for more details: https://t.co/LUhJb4jGub pic.twitter.com/iu4nWVWKcJ — NOAA Climate.gov (@NOAAClimate) January 9, 2025

"La Niña conditions are present and are expected to persist through February-April 2025 (59% chance), with a transition to ENSO-neutral likely during March-May 2025 (60% chance)," the National Weather Service's Climate Prediction Center wrote on X.

La Niña conditions are present and are expected to persist through February-April 2025 (59% chance), with a transition to #ENSO-neutral likely during March-May 2025 (60% chance). A #LaNina Advisory is now in effect. https://t.co/5zlzaZ0D9Z pic.twitter.com/J3OSrwmH1w — NWS Climate Prediction Center (@NWSCPC) January 9, 2025

NOAA meteorologist Michelle L'Heureux told Bloomberg, "La Niña has finally emerged," adding, "It took its time, but we are there."

L'Heureux said ocean temps dropped to 0.9F of a degree (0.5C) below normal across the parts of the Pacific tracked by the US.

Though La Niña is arriving later, meteorologists predicted the Pacific surface temps would cool...

La Niña is typically associated with warm and dry winter conditions across parts of the US...

... adding to drought concerns in California (plagued by devastating wildfires around LA County) and the southern US.