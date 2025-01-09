Inferno Chaos: LA Fire Spreads To Hollywood Hills, 2,000 Buildings Destroyed, Over 130,000 Evacuated

Watch LA Fire Live:

LA Fire Summary:

Palisades Fire burned 17,000 acres (0% contained), while Eaton Fire has expanded to 10,000 acres (0% contained)

Newest fire: Sunset Fire in the Hollywood Hills area

Five dead, 130,000 people under evacuation orders

Most destructive fire in LA history: Ten of billions of dollars in damage (early estimates)

2,000 homes, businesses and other buildings have been damaged or destroyed

Musk Says SpaceX will provide free Starlink terminals to areas hit by LA wildfires

Arson fears

Fire Map

* * *

The most destructive wildfire in Los Angeles history has burned over 17,000 acres with zero containment, scorching the seaside area between Malibu and Santa Monica. The inferno has destroyed at least 2,000 building structures (damage estimates in the tens of billions of dollars) and forced 130,000 residents to evacuate their homes. Meanwhile, a new fire ignited overnight in the Hollywood Hills area.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection's latest update on Thursday morning shows that the Palisades Fire has burned through more than 17,200 acres, while the Eaton Fire has expanded to 10,000. Both fires still have zero containment.

Also, the Hurst fire has spread to nearly 900 acres, 10% of which are contained, while the Lidia Fire has burned 350 acres, 40% of which are contained.

The newest, the Sunset Fire, was sparked on Wednesday night in Hollywood Hills and has grown to dozens of acres.

Driving into LA and ANTOHER fire has started in the Hollywood Hills.



Apparently all fires from Pacific palisades to Altadena are still at 0% containment.



I can’t even keep up at this point 😩 pic.twitter.com/osef7288xz — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) January 9, 2025

BREAKING: Traffic is gridlock from people trying to evacuate the Sunset Fire in Hollywood, Ca pic.twitter.com/tTszIvKPPC — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) January 9, 2025

NEW: The Hollywood area is completely gridlocked as residents rush to evacuate as the fire in the Hollywood Hills approaches.



An immediate evacuation order has been issued for residents on “Laurel Canyon Blvd to the west, Hollywood Blvd to the south, Cahuenga Blvd/101… pic.twitter.com/2ybea6eOkg — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 9, 2025

According to Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna, at least 130,000 people are under evacuation warnings or orders due to the Palisades and Eaton fires.

New drone shot from Pacific Palisades shows entire blocks of homes literally burned to the ground. The Palisades Fire alone could become the "costliest" fire in U.S. history.



Courtesy of @KitKarzen pic.twitter.com/L5z7mvdLTt — Nahel Belgherze (@WxNB_) January 8, 2025

A new shortwave infrared satellite image by Maxar Technologies shows burning buildings by the Eaton fire in northeast Los Angeles.

Imagery from Maxar also shows areas of Palisades fire.

Map of Fires

Over 338,000 energy customers were without power as of early Thursday morning, including 181,000 in LA County.

Not one word from LA Mayor Karen Bass about the situation.

'Do you owe citizens an apology for being absent whilst their homes were burning? Do you regret cutting the fire department's budget?

@skydavidblevins questions the mayor of LA, Karen Bass, as she faces backlash regarding the California wildfires.https://t.co/Nkz8onjC7V pic.twitter.com/WwRwp6Imqz — Sky News (@SkyNews) January 8, 2025

Many call for her to be recalled immediately for slashing the fire budgets and lack of leadership.

Fire Chief complained to the LA Mayor last month about budget cuts limiting her dept. The funds were diverted to help migrants *** pic.twitter.com/BHp5hh3gVw — The_Real_Fly (@The_Real_Fly) January 9, 2025

Joe Rogan's LA fire warning six months ago...

LA Fires Predicted with incredible accuracy by Fireman who spoke to Joe Rogan 👀 pic.twitter.com/CgXHHdEwrI — BAY AREA STATE OF MIND (@YayAreaNews) January 9, 2025

There are mounting fears that some of these fires are intentional...

This is Andrew Huberman first hand seeing arsonists light a fire in LA



I have been told by the LAPD that arson is a major issue in LA right now https://t.co/JxTP0pFoA4 — Shaun Maguire (@shaunmmaguire) January 9, 2025

"The LA fires look like Terrorism ... These places are miles apart. ... Are you supposed to believe that wind teleports a fire miles away but no where in between?" one X use said.

The LA fires look like Terrorism.



1. Palisades

2. Pasadena

3. ⁠Sunset

4. ⁠Studio City



These places are miles apart.



Are you supposed to believe that wind teleports a fire miles away but no where in between?



Trump will be President in just ~10 days.



There's more to this. pic.twitter.com/ePptDDZDiS — Sami Loyal (@samiloyal_) January 9, 2025

*Developing...