'Medicane' Breaks Dams, Floods Eastern Libya: Up to 10,000 Feared Dead

A rare "medicane" or Mediterranean tropical-like cyclone battered Libya on Saturday, causing deadly floods in the eastern part of the country and resulting in the death of at least 2,000 people. Some estimates already suggest the death toll could jump to 10,000.

CNN quoted Tamer Ramadan, head of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies delegation in Libya, who stated, "Our teams on the ground are still doing their assessment, but from what we see and from the news coming to us, the death toll is huge."

The city of Derna was the most affected when two dams collapsed, flooding parts of the town.

Othman Abduljalil, health minister in Libya's eastern administration, told Libya's Almasar TV that the damage in the city is "catastrophic."

- 2300 people confirmed dead

Abduljalil said, "The bodies are still lying on the ground in many parts. Hospitals are filled with bodies. And there are areas we have yet to reach."

Ramadan told a video news conference Tuesday that the death toll will jump:

"We confirmed from our independent sources of information the number of missing people is hitting 10,000 persons, so far."

Last week, the storm brought catastrophic flooding to Greece before developing into a medicane.