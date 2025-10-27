Melissa Set To Become Jamaica's First-Ever Cat. 5 Landfall In Records Going Back To 1850

Hurricane Melissa explosively intensified into a catastrophic Category 5 storm, and the latest spaghetti models indicate a direct hit on Jamaica.

As of early Monday, Melissa was churning about 130 miles south-southwest of Kingston, Jamaica, according to the latest update from the U.S. National Hurricane Center. Winds are registering at the highest on the Saffir-Simpson scale with sustained winds exceeding 157 mph.

NHC records dating back to 1850 show that Jamaica has never recorded a direct landfall from a Category 4 or 5 hurricane. However, four Category 3 storms have made direct landfall: in 1903, 1912, 1951, and 1988.

"Although interaction with Jamaica will lead to some weakening, Melissa is expected to reach southeastern Cuba as a major hurricane, and will also move across the southeastern Bahamas and be near Bermuda as a hurricane," NHC wrote in the latest update.

Various computer model predictions agree that Melissa's track will curve out into the Atlantic Ocean after making landfall across several Caribbean island nations.

Hurricane season in the Atlantic ends on November 30.

