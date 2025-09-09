Where are all the hurricanes?

And where are the climate alarmists, leftist corporate media outlets, and Greta Thunberg with their predictions of imminent doom for planet Earth?

In Greta's case, perhaps the funding for climate change propaganda dried up, and she has since shifted her focus to everything Palestine. As the saying goes, "follow the money".

Back to the Atlantic hurricane season: it's been eerily quiet, with no signs of activity this week - even though this is typically the peak of the season. This is the period when tropical cyclones and hurricanes are expected to be churning in the Atlantic Basin, often threatening or making landfall in the U.S., while leftist corporate media unleashes propaganda blaming the working class and their gas stoves, diesel trucks, and meat consumption for fueling the crisis. Yet many of these climate alarmists present more taxes and banning cow farts as the solution to save the planet, yet never mention that they fly around in private jets and sail diesel-powered mega yachts.

Socialist AoC & Bernie Sanders Caught Using Private Jets On "Fighting Oligarchy" Tour https://t.co/58pQCT1hpM — zerohedge (@zerohedge) April 19, 2025

"Peak hurricane season. No activity this week. Just sayin," former Trump 2016 transition team member and JunkScience publisher Steve Milloy wrote on X.

Peak hurricane season. No activity this week. Just sayin'. pic.twitter.com/tj9J4Tdoff — Steve Milloy (@JunkScience) September 9, 2025

Weather Trader meteorologist Ryan Maue told USA Today in an email that peak hurricane season can be described as a "ghost town," adding that "the Atlantic tropics have gone DORMANT again."

Seasonality-wise, this week is supposed to be the busy one...

Hurricane specialist Michael Lowry wrote on X, "Only two hurricane seasons in the modern record – 1992 and 1968 – went the two weeks leading up to the traditional hurricane season peak without an active named storm. Now we'll add 2025 to the list. My thoughts on the unusually quiet start to September."

Only two hurricane seasons in the modern record – 1992 and 1968 – went the two weeks leading up to the traditional hurricane season peak without an active named storm. Now we'll add 2025 to the list. My thoughts on the unusually quiet start to September ⬇️https://t.co/D1zZa6d1Kw pic.twitter.com/rRvyiKRXlN — Michael Lowry (@MichaelRLowry) September 9, 2025

The result of climate propaganda by leftist corporate media outlets has been a mental health crisis among some youngsters, causing them to develop climate anxiety.

Someone needs to tell the youngsters that Al Gore has been wrong for decades.

* * *