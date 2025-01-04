print-icon
Mid-Atlantic 'Snow Drought' May End In Days

by Tyler Durden
The snow drought across the Washington-Baltimore-Arlington metro area may finally end in the coming days.

"It has been 1095 days since Baltimore (BWI) has recorded a snowfall of 6" or more: Jan 3rd in 2022 (6.8")," WBAL TV meteorologist Tony Pann wrote on X.

Pann said, "It has been 2939 days since Baltimore has recorded a snowfall of 7" or more: Jan 23rd in 2016 (25.5").

Winter storm watches and warnings have been posted across the Mid-Atlantic states as the next storm is expected to arrive late Sunday night. The heaviest snow is expected Monday morning and could end the multi-year snow drought across the Washington-Baltimore-Arlington metro area.

Here are the latest snow total forecasts:

National Weather Service: 

Private Weather Forecaster BAMWX:

Private Weather Forecaster NY NJ PA Weather: 

Cold will persist across the Lower 48:

Latest reporting on weather pattern shifts, storms, and impacted commodity markets:

