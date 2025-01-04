Mid-Atlantic 'Snow Drought' May End In Days
The snow drought across the Washington-Baltimore-Arlington metro area may finally end in the coming days.
"It has been 1095 days since Baltimore (BWI) has recorded a snowfall of 6" or more: Jan 3rd in 2022 (6.8")," WBAL TV meteorologist Tony Pann wrote on X.
Pann said, "It has been 2939 days since Baltimore has recorded a snowfall of 7" or more: Jan 23rd in 2016 (25.5")."
It has been 1095 days since Baltimore (BWI) has recorded a snowfall of 6" or more: Jan 3rd in 2022 (6.8"). It has been 2939 days since Baltimore has recorded a snowfall of 7" or more: Jan 23rd in 2016 (25.5"). What will Monday bring? 🤔 Stay tuned...❄️🚂 pic.twitter.com/uMw2R0Kkbc— Tony Pann (@TonyPannWBAL) January 2, 2025
Winter storm watches and warnings have been posted across the Mid-Atlantic states as the next storm is expected to arrive late Sunday night. The heaviest snow is expected Monday morning and could end the multi-year snow drought across the Washington-Baltimore-Arlington metro area.
Here are the latest snow total forecasts:
National Weather Service:
Private Weather Forecaster BAMWX:
Private Weather Forecaster NY NJ PA Weather:
Cold will persist across the Lower 48:
Next week, the flow of cold air will strengthen across North America, bringing below-average temperatures to a large area. Conversely, temperatures in more northern regions will be above average. This will create a paradoxical situation where northern Florida experiences… pic.twitter.com/3o4PHNrF2y— Ventusky (@Ventuskycom) January 4, 2025
Latest reporting on weather pattern shifts, storms, and impacted commodity markets:
Dec. 27: "All Systems Go" For Polar Vortex Air Dumping Into US
Dec. 30: NatGas Futures Spike Ahead Of Forecasted "Historic Cold"
Jan. 3: Cattle Futures Hit New Record High As Polar Blast Set To Hit Nation's Beef Supply
Whatever happened to Greta and far-left climate activists who called for the imminent demise of planet Earth because of petrol-burning cars and cow farts? Meanwhile, Bill Gates wants to vaccinate cows to stop the farts. Can't make this shit up.
But-but-but...
"Doesn't Fit MSM Narrative": Latest Arctic Ice Data Shows 26% Larger Than 2012 https://t.co/FdA02ZxvkT— zerohedge (@zerohedge) December 26, 2024
Sigh. The climate change cult is just one big money grab from taxpayers.