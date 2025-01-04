Mid-Atlantic 'Snow Drought' May End In Days

The snow drought across the Washington-Baltimore-Arlington metro area may finally end in the coming days.

"It has been 1095 days since Baltimore (BWI) has recorded a snowfall of 6" or more: Jan 3rd in 2022 (6.8")," WBAL TV meteorologist Tony Pann wrote on X.

Pann said, "It has been 2939 days since Baltimore has recorded a snowfall of 7" or more: Jan 23rd in 2016 (25.5")."

It has been 1095 days since Baltimore (BWI) has recorded a snowfall of 6" or more: Jan 3rd in 2022 (6.8"). It has been 2939 days since Baltimore has recorded a snowfall of 7" or more: Jan 23rd in 2016 (25.5"). What will Monday bring? 🤔 Stay tuned...❄️🚂 pic.twitter.com/uMw2R0Kkbc — Tony Pann (@TonyPannWBAL) January 2, 2025

Winter storm watches and warnings have been posted across the Mid-Atlantic states as the next storm is expected to arrive late Sunday night. The heaviest snow is expected Monday morning and could end the multi-year snow drought across the Washington-Baltimore-Arlington metro area.

Here are the latest snow total forecasts:

National Weather Service:

Private Weather Forecaster BAMWX:

Private Weather Forecaster NY NJ PA Weather:

Cold will persist across the Lower 48:

Next week, the flow of cold air will strengthen across North America, bringing below-average temperatures to a large area. Conversely, temperatures in more northern regions will be above average. This will create a paradoxical situation where northern Florida experiences… pic.twitter.com/3o4PHNrF2y — Ventusky (@Ventuskycom) January 4, 2025

Latest reporting on weather pattern shifts, storms, and impacted commodity markets:

Whatever happened to Greta and far-left climate activists who called for the imminent demise of planet Earth because of petrol-burning cars and cow farts? Meanwhile, Bill Gates wants to vaccinate cows to stop the farts. Can't make this shit up.

But-but-but...

"Doesn't Fit MSM Narrative": Latest Arctic Ice Data Shows 26% Larger Than 2012 https://t.co/FdA02ZxvkT — zerohedge (@zerohedge) December 26, 2024

Sigh. The climate change cult is just one big money grab from taxpayers.