MSM Climate Alarmists Stumped After 'Boiling Oceans' Result In Very Quiet Hurricane Season

Climate alarmist journalists at leftist corporate media outlets sounded the alarm early this hurricane season in the Atlantic and Caribbean region that "literal hot water" and "unprecedented ocean heat," fueled by "human-caused climate change," would unleash a very active and devastating hurricane season.

Yet, 3.5 months into hurricane season and peak season realized last week, John Shewchuk, a certified consulting meteorologist, wrote on X that the number of named storms in 2024 (as of Sept. 14) totals 7, compared with 20 at this exact point in 2020.

The 2020 vs 2024 hurricane scoreboard has been updated. Maybe the oceans aren't hot enough? pic.twitter.com/p5COdugtHW — John Shewchuk (@_ClimateCraze) September 15, 2024

So what happened to AP News, PBS, Vox, and other leftist corporate media outlets pushing climate doom headlines 24/7, igniting climate anxieties for America's heavily medicated population who believe the propaganda that Earth is doomed in several years unless fossil fuels are banned and more solar and windmills are purchased from China.

It's embarrassing for these woke media outlets to focus so much on imminent climate doom and, like Al Gore's climate prediction over the last several decades, never actually play out.

"Get used to it. Forecasters predicted months ago it was going to be a nasty year and now they are comparing it to record busy 1933 and deadly 2005 — the year of Katrina, Rita, Wilma and Dennis," AP journos wrote earlier this hurricane season, who tried to scare the hell out of readers.

Shewchuk noted the low hurricane activity is "not unexpected" - because "Not only does global warming make the tropical atmosphere more stable, thus inhibiting tropical convection (https://wattsupwiththat.com/2024/04/08/global-warming-inhibits-hurrican…) -- but Tonga's unprecedented global warming spike further contributes to tropical suppression."

This is not unexpected. Not only does global warming make the tropical atmosphere more stable, thus inhibiting tropical convection (https://t.co/p0rBHzPiTz) -- but Tonga's unprecedented global warming spike further contributes to tropical suppression. pic.twitter.com/Q8dxMpZl0k — John Shewchuk (@_ClimateCraze) September 15, 2024

Instead of focusing on cow farts and Taylor Swift's private jet, maybe, just maybe, it's time for corporate media to focus on the massive 2022 eruption of the underwater volcano in Tonga, known as Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai, that catapulted plumes of soot, water vapor, and sulfur dioxide into the stratosphere. It's likely been one of the major drivers in recent Earth's warming trends. To totally ignore this massive eruption demonstrates bias and agenda-driven within 'trust the science' leftist corporate media, as well as several federal agencies focused on weather.