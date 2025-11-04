US natural gas futures extended Friday's rally, surging above $4 mmbtu on Monday, with contracts trading around $4.20 on Tuesday morning amid rising expectations of early winter heating demand and an unplanned outage at the Freeport LNG export facility in Texas.

Meteorologists are citing new weather models showing an unusual cold blast for early next week that will blanket parts of the Great Lakes, Ohio Valley, Mid-Atlantic, and Northeast, with temperatures cold enough for accumulating snow in some areas.

Legendary meteorologist Jim Cantore wrote on X that parts of the eastern half of the US will experience "Arctic Air" by Monday and "everyone gets to feel the chill even in FL."

"Lows 10-20F below average with teens dipping into the mid-South. This should open up a quick window for LES (lake effect snow) to set up on Monday then another synoptic system Tuesday with SNOW. Yes, our first snow from the lakes coming," Cantore said.

In addition to our progressive pattern precip chances in the east this week, the pattern actually amplifies by Monday with a COLD blast and trough in the east. This is ARCTIC AIR and everyone gets to feel the chill even FL. Lows 10-20F below average with teens dipping into the… pic.twitter.com/Q2A0mp8a1k — Jim Cantore (@JimCantore) November 4, 2025

Meteorologist Ryan Maue said, "winter arrives for the Eastern US with hard freeze into Southeast and HEAVY lake effect snowfall" by next Tuesday morning.

⚠️ Next Tuesday morning, winter arrives for the Eastern US with hard freeze into Southeast and HEAVY lake effect snowfall.



This is NOT normal. ❄️ pic.twitter.com/voMxSfXEBT — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) November 3, 2025

The cold snap is expected to linger across the D.C. metro area for several days early next week before temperatures warm up later in the week.

The incoming cold blast once again exposes the Democrats' long-running climate alarmism for what it really is: able to rip off taxpayers. For decades, the left has pushed "global warming" hysteria while funneling billions into their dark money-funded nonprofit ecosystem.

Even Bill Gates recently admitted the climate crisis narrative has been wildly exaggerated. Yet the damage is done: the so-called Inflation Reduction Act, described by some at DOGE as "a heist on the U.S. Treasury," has already shoveled mountains of cash into Democrat-aligned nonprofits under the guise of saving the planet.

The next climate crisis will only come when ...

... Marxist Democrats will need to pass a new climate bill to refund their nonprofits. However, this nonsense has come to an abrupt end.