New Fire Explodes To Over 10,000 Acres North Of L.A.

A new, fast-moving wildfire erupted in Los Angeles County on Wednesday morning near Castaic Lake, off Lake Hughes Road just north of Castaic Reservoir Road. By 10:45 a.m., it had grown to 500 acres; by early afternoon, it had scorched 3,400 acres, then exploded to 10,176 acres overnight with 14% containment.

L.A. Times: Hughes Fire Epicenter Map

Everything you need to know about the Hughes Fire (courtesy of L.A. Times):

Containment: The fire was 14% contained as of Wednesday night. It has burned more than 10,000 acres.

Evacuations: L.A. County has issued evacuation orders for areas around Castaic Lake. This zone roughly encompasses the area east of Lake Piru and the Ventura County border, west of Bouquet Canyon Road, south of Sandberg and north of Castaic Junction. Ventura County issued an evacuation order for an area east of Lake Piru and west of Interstate 5.

Road closures included Ridge Route Road at Lake Hughes Road, Ridge Route Road at Templin Highway, Lake Hughes Road at Pine Canyon Road, Dry Gulch Road at San Francisquito Canyon Motorway; the Parker Road and Lake Hughes Road off-ramps were closed on the northbound 5 Freeway.

CBS News quoted L.A. County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone as saying that over 4,000 personnel were mobilized to the Castaic Lake area to battle the Hughes Fire. The unincorporated area is approximately 15 miles northwest of Santa Clarita.

Hughes Fire by the numbers:



10,000 acres burned



4,000 firefighters battling



30,000 residents evacuated



Hughes Fire by the numbers:
10,000 acres burned
4,000 firefighters battling
30,000 residents evacuated

#UPDATE: A view of the now 9,400-acre #HughesFire from Sky5, where 4,000 firefighting personnel are assigned and more than 30,000 residents have been forced to evacuate.

Hughes Fire in Los Angeles County exploded to 10,000 acres on Wednesday with zero containment because both Gov. Gavin Newsom and Mayor Karen Bass have zero clue how to prevent wildfires or minimize their damage.



Hughes Fire in Los Angeles County exploded to 10,000 acres on Wednesday with zero containment.

A lot of homes in the path of the Hughes Fire.



A lot of homes in the path of the Hughes Fire.

L.A. County Fire Department Captain Sheila Kelliher Berkoh warned the new fire has a "high potential for spread because we are looking at 32-mph winds," adding, "Those winds are supposed to pick up..."

L.A. County Sheriff Robert Luna said evacuation orders and warnings were issued to 31,000 people in the vicinity of the Hughes Fire and Sepulveda Fire.

Other fires raging in L.A. County:

Sepulveda Fire: Burning at least 10 acres on east side of the 405 Freeway in Sepulveda Pass.

Palisades Fire : The fire was 70% contained as of Wednesday evening. It has burned more than 23,400 acres.

Eaton Fire: The fire was 95% contained as of 7 p.m. Wednesday. It has burned more than 14,000 acres.

LA Times: L.A. Fire Map Of Current Infernos

Three weeks of intense wildfires have ignited speculation on X, with many questioning whether arsonists may be to blame for the ignition source of the wildfires. There have been several instances where arsonists were arrested. Meanwhile, mainstream far-left media outlets have struggled to convince the public that evil 'global warming' is the primary cause.