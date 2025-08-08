Not Again: Canyon Fire Erupts, Prompting Evacuation Orders In Los Angeles, Ventura Counties 

Six months after the devastating and deadly Pacific Palisades fire, a massive inferno that left thousands homeless, blamed by some on the incompetence of far-left Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, another wildfire flared up on Thursday in Ventura County.

The Canyon Fire, impacting Southern California’s Los Angeles and Ventura Counties, has consumed an estimated 4,856 acres and remains uncontained, prompting evacuations.



The Gifford Fire, affecting San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties, has expanded to 99,232 acres, making… pic.twitter.com/D1OOpvR8sZ — Pacific Disaster Center - PDC Global (@PDC_Global) August 8, 2025

Cal Fire reports that the Canyon Fire, which erupted yesterday afternoon near Piru, Ventura County, has exploded in size from 30 acres to 4,856 acres by early Friday morning, with 0% contained.

Evacuation orders have been issued for six zones across Los Angeles County, including Val Verde, Hasley Canyon, and Castaic, as well as four areas in Ventura County, including Lake Piru Recreation Area and communities east of Piru. Eight additional areas are under evacuation warnings.

On Thursday, L.A. County Supervisor Kathryn Barger wrote on X: "The Canyon Fire is spreading fast under extreme heat & dry conditions near Ventura–L.A. County line. If you're in Santa Clarita, Hasley Canyon, or Val Verde, take evacuation orders seriously — when first responders say GO, leave immediately. Keep aware—please don't risk lives."

My view of the Canyon Fire. Keeping all involved in my prayers. pic.twitter.com/XJz7AkxyNg — Lost in the Burbs (@lostintheburbs) August 8, 2025

This latest blaze comes just six months after January's wildfires ravaged the Palisades. Displaced residents are now fighting back, filing a lawsuit against the L.A. Department of Water and Power for failing to follow its own policy, then allegedly changing that policy and altering computer records to cover up a more than four-hour delay in cutting power to the Pacific Palisades on Jan. 7.

"They're altering records. They're denying things that can't be denied," said Michael Valentine, who lost his home in the Palisades Fire, adding, "You know, it seems to be that they're doing everything they can to get out from responsibility... It's beyond shocking. It's actually quasi-criminal."

