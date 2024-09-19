"Something Brewing In Gulf Of Mexico" As Confidence Grows In Cyclone Formation Next Week 

Confidence in weather models is steadily rising. Forecasts now predict potential tropical activity forming in the western Caribbean, with a trajectory toward the US Gulf Coast. Activity in the tropics should be monitored through the weekend, as the next cyclone could target the Gulf Coast's critical energy infrastructure.

The Weather Channel's Jim Cantore wrote on X, "Confidence continues to increase in the western Caribbean for cyclone formation next week that will eventually come north into the GOM. "

"How far north and/or east or west is the question which be be based on steering which is unclear at this time and will likely remain that way into the weekend. Perhaps late in the weekend or early next week will will have a new invest and more Confidence on some goal posts," Cantore said.

In a separate X post, Ben Noll, a meteorologist with New Zealand's National Institute of Water & Atmospheric Research, noted, "The Atlantic looks quite favorable from a convective forcing perspective in the weeks ahead."

📈 The Atlantic looks quite favorable from a convective forcing perspective in the weeks ahead!



Noll continued, "There's a rather strong signal from ensemble guidance that *something* will be brewing in the Gulf of Mexico in about 8-10 days."

There's a rather strong signal from ensemble guidance that *something* will be brewing in the Gulf of Mexico in about 8-10 days.



Whether that's a broad area of heavy rain and thunderstorms or a major hurricane is a question mark, but both are on the table.



Meanwhile, Brian McNoldy, a hurricane expert at the University of Miami, showed unseasonably warm water temps across the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea.

Last week, we pointed out that climate alarmists at corporate leftist media outlets pushed climate doom this hurricane season in the Alantic because they had climate crisis blinders on and believed hot ocean temps translated into higher hurricane activity.

And, oh boy, the 'trust the science' crowd was extremely wrong.

The 2020 vs 2024 hurricane scoreboard has been updated. Maybe the oceans aren't hot enough? pic.twitter.com/p5COdugtHW — John Shewchuk (@_ClimateCraze) September 15, 2024

Yet they will never be held accountable for pushing climate doom and sparking climate anxieties among the population.