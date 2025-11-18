"Winter Comes In Like A Lion": Meteorologists Warn Of Incoming Cold Blast  

On X, meteorologists are citing new forecasts indicating a shift toward sustained colder-than-normal temperatures across the Lower 49 by late this month or early next month. If heating degree days begin to climb and model confidence strengthens around a significant cold blast, the setup would provide upside continuation for natural gas prices.

Here's what meteorologists are saying:

The European AIFS says Winter comes in like a Lion 🦁 with an arctic cold front charging East across the United States, and I would agree 👍



Those temperature anomalies look brutally cold behind this front. In some cases over 40° below the Dec 1st averages, but more… pic.twitter.com/hDGj8VW3Hx — Mark Margavage (@MeteoMark) November 17, 2025

The AIFS-EPS ENS is much colder than the traditional EPS/GEFS to close November.



Given big blocking over Alaska and the Arctic setting up the colder signal makes more sense for the Central US.



Likely remaining more variable on the East Coast with warmth SE (for now).



Watch… pic.twitter.com/nfoFkl2zKK — BAM Weather (@bam_weather) November 17, 2025

Meteorologists talk about "cold pool" intensity when judging the potential of "Polar Vortex" Arctic blast



In mid-atmosphere (500 mb) the coldest air may exceed -40°C but can approach -50°C during most extreme situations like GFS 00z (I know)

--> This would be the "whole load" pic.twitter.com/aPjxs6xRW6 — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) November 17, 2025

Colder and snowier than 'normal' in December? While I think that is going to end up being true, you have to take it with a grain of rock salt. 🙂 Baltimore only averages 2.5" of snow in the month of December! So that doesn't necessarily mean there will be Monster Snow. As a… pic.twitter.com/6xAlS2kTZn — Tony Pann (@TonyPannWBAL) November 17, 2025

In NatGas markets, traders are shrugging off the new extended range outlook across the Lower 48. In recent weeks, prices have spiked on the first round of cold blast observed one week ago (read here).

That said, these models should become more accurate in the coming days, so it's worth keeping a close eye on natural gas prices.