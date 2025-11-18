print-icon
print-icon

"Winter Comes In Like A Lion": Meteorologists Warn Of Incoming Cold Blast  

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

On X, meteorologists are citing new forecasts indicating a shift toward sustained colder-than-normal temperatures across the Lower 49 by late this month or early next month. If heating degree days begin to climb and model confidence strengthens around a significant cold blast, the setup would provide upside continuation for natural gas prices. 

Here's what meteorologists are saying:

In NatGas markets, traders are shrugging off the new extended range outlook across the Lower 48. In recent weeks, prices have spiked on the first round of cold blast observed one week ago (read here). 

That said, these models should become more accurate in the coming days, so it's worth keeping a close eye on natural gas prices.

Loading recommendations...