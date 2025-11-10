Polar Blast Sweeps Across U.S. East, Unleashing First Snow Of Season

Global-warming alarmists and their Democratic Party allies, brainwashed by the globalist climate-hoax cult, are likely scratching their heads as Monday morning gets underway.

A winter jacket is now a must-have today across two-thirds of the U.S., as an Arctic blast breaking off from the polar vortex over Canada pours frigid air deep into the Lower 48, blanketing parts of the Midwest in snow.

Absolute insanity unfolding right now in Michigan City, Indiana. likely the highest snow fall rates per hour we’ve seen all day. @WxWiseApp @ryanhallyall pic.twitter.com/5BJBH5r4xL — Jaden Pappenheim (@PappenheimWx) November 10, 2025

The latest from the National Weather Service shows more than 105 million people are under advisories, watches, and warnings on freezing conditions, winter weather, and lake effect snow.

The atmospheric rarity of this cold anomaly is off the scale to be practically impossible from Nov 9-11th.



Middle atmosphere temperatures of < -40°C extending from Great Lakes into Kentucky may be the most extreme weather event we've seen in 100s of years.



No doubt about cause. pic.twitter.com/sITZ11slG3 — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) November 9, 2025

By late Monday, early Tuesday, the cold blast could send parts of the Miami region into the 30s and 40s and feel even chillier. Record lows are expected across Birmingham, Tupelo, and several Tennessee cities, including Knoxville, Memphis, and Nashville. Afternoon highs throughout the region will run 10 to 25 degrees below normal.

At 500 mb pressure level, the height and temperature anomaly is actually spherically shaped ... a big round ball of ferocious cold -- attached to the "polar vortex" pendulum from Hudson Bay Canada. pic.twitter.com/FvDEpXkWQJ — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) November 9, 2025

Snow is forecast from the Great Lakes through New England and into northern New York, extending as far south as the mountains of eastern North Carolina by Monday morning and Tuesday. Some areas of Indiana, Wisconsin, Michigan, and West Virginia could see 12 to 18 inches of accumulation.

The cold blast even attracted the attention of Goldman analyst Ranald Falconer, who told clients:

White Christmas? I went down a bit of a rabbit hole this morning reading about the potential for a weakening Polar Vortex and its impact on winter weather this year. I had a handful of incoming questions last week about Henry Hub strength and really the main answer was weather related. Russell wrote about this last week on the back of cooler weekend forecasts that brought HDD count higher for the 6-10 day period, that brought the U.S. East briefly colder than their 30 year average. We are now mostly through that period, and the NOAA temperature forecast have the Eastern States above average for the next 2 weeks. Russell made note that the weekly progression forecasts are not overly accurate, so as much as the rally was reactive to this headline, it gives us an indication of what the market and investors want to do heading into winter, rally. This takes me back to my meteorological lesson. The Polar Vortex [PV] is made up of the higher stratospheric level (sitting about 10-30 miles about the earth's surface) and the lower tropospheric level (responsible for the weather events we experience). According to severe-weahter.eu, you can think of the PV as "...a "wall" spinning over and around the polar regions from the surface to the stratosphere, containing the cold polar air inside." When the PV is strong, polar circulation and the jet stream are strong, and the cold air within the vortex is contained. A breakdown or weakening of this vortex allows cold air to escape and have cooling effects on the mid hemisphere regions, Northern US States and North West Europe. A disruption in the PV is forecast, with higher pressure building over Canada next week, we could see a Sudden Stratospheric Warming (SSW) trigger. Most SWW occur in mid to late winter, however this is early. The temperature forecast for early December indicates a potentially strong cold polar air outbreak across the northern, central, and eastern United States. Snowfall forecasts for early December also show a spread from Canada across to the north, north west and north east of the U.S. (The image below is the average long range temperature forecast). In Europe, the same snowfall pattern is being seen in the far north of the Scandis, however with the location of the low-pressure areas, the eastern side of Europe looks like a warmer anomaly. In terms of trading, Henry Hub is on its highs, the desk favour buying Dec puts as insurance if this weather does not materialise. If the cold does come, the market will need to price pulling storage harder and earlier, so front spreads should be in favour. Russell flags that if weather hits then "Z/F/G or Z/F vs H/J both look like they should carry well."

Meanwhile, the 40-day-plus government shutdown has thrown nationwide air travel into chaos, with government-imposed flight restrictions triggering widespread cancellations and delays at major airports. Heavy snow in Chicago is worsening the situation and could cause further disruptions today. The good news is that some Democrats have folded, allowing Republicans to secure the 60 votes needed to advance a bill to reopen the government.

