Arctic Blast To Plunge U.S. East Temperatures To Nuuk, Greenland Levels

By early next week, much of the eastern United States "will be about as cold as Nuuk, Greenland," warned meteorologist Ben Noll, adding, "It will be warmer in St. John's, Newfoundland, than in parts of northern Florida."

Temperatures in the Mid-Atlantic region, particularly around Washington, D.C., will begin sliding this weekend and could average in the mid-30s by Tuesday morning.

The Arctic cold blast detailed in a note earlier this week isn't expected to linger long, with temperatures forecast to rebound to seasonal 5,10,30 year seasonal norms between 45°F and 50°F by the end of the week.

"The COLDEST part of the airmass will actually be felt into the south through midweek with some of the highest anomalies from GA into FL especially with morning lows," meteorologist Jim Cantore wrote in a note on X, adding, "Lake effect snow should really set up from Sunday night to Tuesday from west to east and down the spine of Appalachia."

Separate from the upcoming cold blast, but something we told readers weeks ago, is that globalist Bill Gates' climate-change crisis doom narrative turned out to be utter nonsense; the billionaire himself even admitted as much.

Other folks watching the same soap opera noticed this, too. Climate fueled gaslighting! https://t.co/YbF7jbvsC1 — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) November 6, 2025

Remember, the only reason Democrats ramped up their "climate crisis" propaganda against the American taxpayer was to put a heist on the U.S. Treasury and enrich their globalist allies.

Like this guy.

Now, far-left Al Gore just has to admit that he has been wrong for three decades.