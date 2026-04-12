Washington, D.C. Will Feel Like June Next Week. Cue MSM Climate Doom Propaganda

After a stretch of roller-coaster temperature swings across the Mid-Atlantic in March and early April, the midpoint of the month is now shaping up to be unusually warm, with highs that could exceed the region's average for June. That kind of temperature anomaly could prompt left-wing corporate media outlets to kick off their seasonal global-warming doom news cycle as summer approaches.

"Temperatures will soar well into the 80s just a week later, and on Thursday, it will be near 90 degrees. That's more like June or July," meteorologist Ben Noll wrote in a weather note titled "Hello...summer?" while referring to the U.S. East Coast.

Noll continued, "That's the type of variability that spring is known for, but a 70-degree temperature swing is more like whiplash. It will feel like summer up and down the East Coast this week as a big ridge of high-pressure flexes its muscles and sends sultry air northward."

However, he noted, "It won't last. Much cooler air from Canada will sweep in late next weekend or to start the week of April 20."

The latest data from Bloomberg shows highs in the Washington, DC area will trend near the 90s this week into Saturday, but expect a sharp drop in high temperatures late next weekend.

Average temperatures across the Capital Beltway will hover near 80F this coming week, well above the 30-year norm of around 57°F.

Like clockwork, the left-wing corporate media propaganda machine during the Biden-Harris regime years used global-warming headlines to mislead the public about an imaginary climate crisis so that green policies could get passed and climate NGOs could get funded - all to loot US taxpayers.

With President Trump back in power, left-wing MSM outlets dialed back the climate-fear propaganda in 2025.

The big question now is whether MSM will reactivate their climate crisis megaphone as the week's unusual warmth spreads across the U.S. East.

There's a war on your mind.

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Don't count on Greta to comment on climate; she's moved on to all things Palestine (probably because there is more activist money there).