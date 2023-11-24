'You Won't Hear This On NYT': US Forest Fire Burn Acreage Plunges To Multi-Decade Lows 

We penned a note in August titled, Is It Time To Fact-Check Corporate Media's 'Climate Hysteria' Over "Hottest Day Ever?"

Climate alarmists in corporate media pushed a disinformation campaign with sketchy climate math this past summer that even the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration had to run away from.

Remember the climate doom headlines in corporate media?

By late summer, 1,609 scientists and professionals worldwide had signed a declaration, including 321 from the United States, dismissing the existence of a climate crisis and insisting that carbon dioxide benefits Earth, contrary to the popular alarmist narrative.

Also, remember this idiot child making climate doom prophesies...

The latest data from the National Interagency Fire Center reveals wildfire burn acreage across the US is the lowest in decades.

Climate change contrarian Tony Heller was the first to point out this inconvenient truth, indicating on social media platform X, "Burn acreage in the US this year was the lowest of the century. This will not be reported by the @nytimes , @CNN or @NPR - because it doesn't suit their #ClimateScam agenda."

Heller also pointed out this data in July.

US forest fire burn acreage through July 7 is at historic lows and less than one-third of the ten year average. You will not hear this reported by @NPR or the @nytimes #ClimateScamhttps://t.co/4A3JpCSyzt pic.twitter.com/XJIO91FbIk — Tony Heller (@TonyClimate) July 9, 2023

Meanwhile, corporate media and their billionaire pals want to ban cow farts and fossil fuel cars for the masses while they enjoy a life of luxury.

Al Gore

Michael Bloomberg

Climate fear has been a multi-decade scheme...

It's time to demand corporate media to report climate truth instead of climate fear that is backed by sketchy math.