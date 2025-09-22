PA Gov Shapiro Demands PJM Reform As Mid-Atlantic Democrats Face Power Bill Crisis 

Democrats in control of Mid-Atlantic and Northeast states are only now realizing that the failures of green energy, colliding with surging data center power demand, have sparked a power bill crisis that could doom them politically. Power capacity has been drained by the ongoing retirement of fossil fuel generation (in the name of fighting 'climate crisis'), resulting in an uneven transition to intermittent solar and wind power, which has led to skyrocketing power bills for consumers and small businesses. We alerted readers this past summer, when the first signs of the power bill crisis emerged, especially in Maryland and New Jersey, that the CPI power index would be the most important chart to watch through the end of the decade.

On Monday, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro (D) warned that the state may seek alternatives if the grid operator, PJM Interconnection, fails to curb soaring power costs.

"Since PJM can't go fast enough, we need to chart a new course," Shapiro said during a Summit on the State of PJM Interconnection in Philadelphia. The summit brings together the 13 states across PJM's service area, which serves 65 million Americans across the Mid-Atlantic and Midwest.

"If PJM refuses to change, we will be forced to go in a different direction," Shapiro continued. He noted that PJM was too slow to adapt, having registered record wholesale power costs for two consecutive years despite a federal price cap settlement.

Shapiro is advocating for greater transparency, accountability, and state participation in PJM's decision-making processes. And how will that turn out?

The green energy transition is failing, and skyrocketing power costs are merely a symptom. Now Democrats in the Mid-Atlantic are shaking in fear as the power bill crisis, sparked partially by their own doing has already damaged polling data. They really should have waited for the 2030s nuclear story.

The power bill crisis arises as electricity demand in PJM's service area soars, primarily due to the world's largest cluster of AI data centers, located in the Mid-Atlantic region. It's really time to reconsider green energy and restart fossil fuel power generation to shore up the grids.

Last year's power auction cost a record $16.1 billion to secure supply, underscoring how the AI-driven spike in power needs is reshaping power markets.

We've outlined to readers that the epicenter of the nation's current power crisis is in the Mid-Atlantic area.

In Maryland, a combination of the power bill crisis sparked by disastrous green energy policies, along with a fiscal crisis and other mounting issues under far-left Democratic control, has fueled massive soaring dissent against the party. Democrats have responded by calling in a network of dark-money–funded NGOs to buy up local radio airtime and launch a propaganda campaign targeting Marylanders. The power crisis, in turn, has sent polling numbers for leftist Governor Wes Moore tumbling, and this is a deep-blue state, where such declines aren't supposed to happen.

'We demand a seat at the table with PJM," Moore stated.

But why would PJM give this woke activist governor a seat at anything when he can’t even manage his own state affairs? Who does Moore serve? Marylanders or Soros?

It was Moore who pushed Maryland into a green energy crisis.

And financially crushed a quarter million Marylanders.

Maryland's power grid is an absolute mess. In the midst of a near blackout this past summer, Pennsylvania State Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill (R-York) boasted on Facebook how her state saved "our 'green energy' neighbor - Maryland" from a Spain-style blackout disaster. In fact, Maryland imports about 40% of its power. Talk about terrible grid policies.

As we've highlighted, the most crucial chart.

In one year, this will be the most popular chart on this site pic.twitter.com/h93gWXMoNL — zerohedge (@zerohedge) August 11, 2025

