Beijing Jumps Back Into US Soybean Market, Snaps Up 20 Cargo Loads After Abrupt Pause 

After the Trump-Xi trade agreement cooled the tit-for-tat tariff war and opened the door for a more stable phase of negotiations, we've been tracking a series of agricultural twists and turns that can only be viewed as a rollercoaster ride:

Then this.

Now we've come full circle after Bloomberg reported Tuesday that China has returned to the U.S. soybean market, purchasing nearly a million tons, or about 20 cargo ships worth, for December and January delivery.

Traders told BBG that state-owned giant Cofco made the purchases from both Pacific Northwest and Gulf Coast ports. As we've previously reported, these purchases end the one-week pause in buying and signal Beijing's continued commitment after last month's trade truce.

That commitment: the Trump administration says Beijing pledged to buy 12 million tons of U.S. soybeans by year-end and 25 million tons annually for the following three years.

Trump told reporters on Friday aboard Air Force One that China has already begun the buying process and expects "a lot of soybean purchases," potentially even before spring.

On Monday, U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins told Fox Business, "We've already got about 330,000 TONS out... we're going to get that deal signed - then, we're off to the races."

Chicago soybean futures were up more than 3% on Monday before easing in the overnight session.

The renewed demand may lift bean prices much higher.