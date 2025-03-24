Prices for some of the most common breakfast staples have fallen over the past month. While attention has primarily focused on President Trump's countermeasures — which have helped arrest the rise in egg prices and send them tumbling in recent weeks — orange juice prices are now on track to post their sharpest quarterly decline in over 50 years.

Bloomberg data shows that if losses of 45% persist through the end of the month, the first quarter would mark the largest quarterly decline since the second quarter of 1967.

Prices have been halved from $5 a pound in mid-December to around $2.50.

As we previously mentioned in December, prices hovered over $5 on production figures in Florida, sliding to 1930 levels. There are shifting consumer behavior trends of falling demand for the sugary citrus drink usually paired with eggs and bacon.

Data from Nielsen and the Florida Department of Citrus show a 7% drop in juice volumes sold this season through February. The latest drop adds to the ongoing trend of shifting consumer habits, with orange juice consumption halved since the DotCom peak.

In addition to plunging OJ prices, egg prices have been more than halved in just a few weeks after President Trump announced a plan to offset a loss of domestic production following Biden-Harris' reckless culling of 150 million egg-laying hens.

Breakfast is about to become cheaper in the weeks ahead.