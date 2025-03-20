Supply Chain Sabotage? Biden "Killed 8 Million Chickens" Right Before Trump Entered Office

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt posted an image showing that the Biden-Harris regime ramped up mass cullings of egg-laying hens nationwide due to "bird flu" ahead of President Trump taking office. Questions are swirling over whether the misguided cullings resulted from sheer incompetence or deliberate sabotage.

"The Biden Administration killed nearly 8 MILLION chickens ahead of President Trump's Inauguration, leading to supply shortages and higher prices," Leavitt wrote on X, adding, "The Egg Crisis is Biden's Crisis -- but President Trump and @SecRollins are fixing it!"

The Egg Crisis is Biden's Crisis -- but President Trump and @SecRollins are fixing it! 🥚🐔 pic.twitter.com/1pmpuQNdvs — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) March 19, 2025

Earlier this month, Elon Musk wrote on X, "It's true. There was an insane slaughter of 150 million egg-laying chickens ordered by the Biden administration."

There was an insane slaughter of 150 million egg-laying chickens ordered by the Biden administration. https://t.co/wCTZpuEAuH — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 6, 2025

Democrats and the leftist corporate media cult tried to pin the egg crisis on Trump.

Last month, Dr. Robert Malone questioned Biden's mass culling approach to limiting bird flu outbreaks.

Culling Chickens To Stop Bird Flu Isn't Working, Dr. Robert Malone Says https://t.co/puRhgDM7qD — zerohedge (@zerohedge) February 27, 2025

One can't help but wonder whether the Biden-Harris regime intentionally disrupted food supply chains to sabotage Trump.