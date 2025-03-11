Egg Prices Plummet After Trump Unveiled Plan To Reverse Biden's Bird Flu Mess

The rudderless and delusional Democratic Party attempted to blame President Trump for the Biden-Harris regime's egg price hyperinflation crisis. However, the prior administration was hellbent on culling 150 million chickens nationwide, plunging the nation's egg-laying hen population into a disaster without any meaningful countermeasures to offset lost production.

Monday's print of the Urner Barry Egg Index (EBP) shows that wholesale prices have plunged from a record high of $7.57 on Jan. 24 to $5.72—a 24% drop in just weeks—while remaining essentially unchanged since President Trump took office.

One week ago, Trump told a joint session of Congress that "Joe Biden especially let the price of eggs get out of control. The egg price is out of control. And we're working hard to get it back down."

Trump is entirely correct in blaming the Biden-Harris administration who culled, according to Dr. Peter McCullough, upwards of 150 million egg-laying hens over avian flu risks. Not once did the admin offer proper countermeasures to offset the loss of production after mass government-led cullings nationwide. It's almost as if the prior administration wanted egg-flation.

With egg prices sliding from their peak, the Trump administration recently outlined plans to import between 70 million and 100 million eggs over the next two months to cap prices. There was a follow-up report last week that US officials were speaking with large egg producers worldwide to procure new supplies.

Meanwhile...

Again, the Democratic Party's misinformation and disinformation propaganda is failing to stick as Trump scrambles leftist talking points with clear action to resolve Biden-era crises.

