U.S. Puts Crosshairs On Chinese Precursor Chemicals Fueling Mexico's Narco-Terror Networks

Jeanine Pirro, the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, appeared in a short video Wednesday afternoon from inside an undisclosed warehouse, standing before what she says is the largest-ever seizure of precursor chemicals from China. The shipment, bound for narcoterrorist networks in Mexico to manufacture illicit drugs, was intercepted by U.S. forces.

"You are looking at the largest seizure of precursor chemicals used to manufacture methamphetamine in U.S. history. China was sending over 700,000 lbs on the high seas to the Sinaloa Cartel before my office seized them," Pirro wrote on X, alongside a video of her standing in the undisclosed warehouse full of the precursor chemicals in barrels.

She continued, "Because President Trump and Secretary Rubio declared the Sinaloa Cartel a Foreign Terrorist Organization, we can now strike faster and hit harder."

In April 2024, the House Select Committee on China revealed that the Chinese Communist Party used tax rebates to subsidize exports of precursor chemicals to make fentanyl.

The committee said, "Through subsidies, grants, and other incentives, the PRC harms Americans while enriching PRC companies."

Here's how the CCP wages hybrid warfare (read more here) against Americans, fueling a drug death crisis that kills more than 100,000 people every year.

On Tuesday, the Trump administration began dismantling supply chains of narcoterrorist networks (watch here), including the destruction of a drug-laden boat carrying Tren de Aragua militants and shipments bound for the U.S. The neutralizing operation was carried out near Venezuela.

Securing the North American continent is part of a broader Trump administration strategy, dubbed "hemispheric defense." Whether it's purging transnational gangs from American city streets, driving the CCP out of the U.S. and Canadian financial systems, or disrupting drug-boat supply chains in the Caribbean Sea, Trump admin folks are no longer playing around.

The new concern is that armed narcoterrorists inside the U.S. could retaliate. Remember, the Biden-Harris globalist regime allowed these cartel members to walk in by the thousands through nation-killing open border policies.

Pirro's video suggests that Trump could soon be targeting China over its involvement in fueling the drug-death crisis in America. Sanctions inbound?