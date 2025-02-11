Busted Fentanyl Super Lab In Canada Makes "Breaking Bad Look Minor League": Former Trump Official

Canada's last-minute decision to cooperate with President Trump on border security and efforts to curb fentanyl trafficking was a key factor behind the president's 25% tariff threat. While Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has pledged to strengthen border security, a former US official who led an anti-fentanyl task force under President Trump's first term has argued that laws in Canada hinder a proper crackdown on the flow of drugs in the US.

"Well, several months ago, you had the biggest lab in the history of the world taken over by (Royal Canadian Mounted Police) in Vancouver... It made Breaking Bad look like minor league," former State Department official David Asher told Canada's state-funded CBC News' chief political correspondent, Rosemary Barton, in an interview last weekend.

Asher claimed that the fentanyl super lab was "definitely" connected to Chinese organized crime and also pointed to possible connections with Iran and even rogue biker gangs.

"Definitely there was ties to Chinese organized crime, possibly Iran as well," he said, adding, "The facts haven't been released by your government...I think they know they're sitting on a big scandal here."

Asher continued, "The fact this thing emerged and it's tied to these biker gangs, who've been hired to go down to the United States, in some cases, and assassinate people like my former boss Secretary (of State) Mike Pompeo, President Trump, and others. You know, this is another whole level of scandal."

"But the key thing to focus on is that someone was making over 100 million doses of deadly fentanyl - right under your noses - so how many other labs do you think you have in your country?" the former State Department official questioned.

He explained that Canada has "very little border enforcement ... most of the drugs are going from Mexico to Canada and then being brought south into the northwest United States on ships. You have almost no port enforcement with police. So we have no idea - except for our sources - what is actually going on. And we hear some bad things."

Asher stated that the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and Canadian Security Intelligence Service are top-notch organizations, "but your problem is your laws: It's the Stinchcombe law. Basically, every time we try to go up on a phone number in Canada, almost all the money laundering networks are tied to China, which is about 90% of all the money laundering in the US. So when we're targeting those numbers - the police have to inform that individual that the US is targeting their number. That's crazy - how can we run an undercover police operation in the country?"

Let's rewind to April 2024, when we covered the House Select Committee on China that revealed the Chinese Communist Party used tax rebates to subsidize the manufacturing and exporting of fentanyl chemicals to North America.

The report stated, "Through subsidies, grants, and other incentives, the PRC harms Americans while enriching PRC companies."

Recall this report in August: Chinese Narcos In Toronto Run "Command & Control" Fentanyl Laundering Network Used In TD Bank Case: US Investigator.

China hawk Kyle Bass.

Meanwhile, on the southern border...

A coordinated North American strategy is emerging and essential to stop the drug death crisis in America, killing 100,000 folks (many working-age or military-age men and women) per year. This is hybrid warfare by Beijing - and folks have to start asking why the Biden-Harris regime fueled the crisis with open-border policies. It doesn't seem like 'America First' - more like 'China First'.