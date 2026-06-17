From Diablo Canyon Closure Fights To Record-Speed Renewals: The Nuclear Reversal 

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) clocked another subsequent license renewal (SLR) in under 12 months. Southern Nuclear’s application for the two-unit Edwin I. Hatch plant in Georgia cleared the finish line on June 11, extending both boiling water reactors from 60 to 80 years of operation.

Hatch-1 is now licensed through August 2054. Hatch-2 runs through June 2058. That is roughly 1.85 GWe of carbon-free baseload secured into the 2050s. The approval makes Hatch the second and third units to ride the NRC’s new streamlined SLR track that targets decisions in 12 months or less.

Duke Energy’s Robinson Unit 2 in South Carolina was the first, cleared in what staff called the fastest-ever review earlier this spring. St. Lucie Units 1 and 2, run by Florida Power & Light, received their extensions in late April, stretching Unit 1 to March 2056 and Unit 2 to April 2063.

The NRC has moved a noticeable cluster of applications in 2025 and 2026.

Oconee, Summer, Point Beach, Browns Ferry, and Dresden all picked up subsequent renewals last year. When the agency signed off on Diablo Canyon’s extension in April it issued its 100th renewed commercial reactor license.

For years the California plant served as the headline example of the “all plants must close” era. Activists and state policy pushed hard for a 2025 shutdown. After legislative rescue and full federal review, the units now hold approval into the mid-2040s.

The speed of the recent reviews stands out, as historical SLR proceedings averaged roughly two and a half years. But the NRC has now proven that the staff can reach timely calls while keeping strict safety oversight. Nine Mile Point Unit 1 and Cooper already sit in the accelerated pipeline with decisions expected in 2027, and more applications are queued for later this year and 2027.

The practical result is a growing share of the existing fleet now operating under, or heading toward, 80-year licenses. Research inside and outside the NRC is already examining materials performance and aging-management needs for operation beyond 80 years, with some policy signals pointing toward frameworks that could support century-long runs where the data justify it.

