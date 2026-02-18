LIS Technologies Initiates Engagement With NRC

LIS Technologies (LIST) initiated its first engagement with the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) in preparation for starting up the company's laser uranium enrichment technology facilities.

LIST submitted a Standard Practice Procedures Plan for the company's smaller-scale demonstration facility in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. This is part of a process for obtaining approval from the NRC to start handling classified information related to nuclear technology.

It's a relatively minor step, but important in the context of finally engaging the regulator. The company is currently pursuing novel uranium enrichment technology that could dramatically reduce operating costs through improved efficiencies.

Laser enrichment technology is considered the third generation of uranium enrichment methods. The first was gaseous diffusion, which was only used back in the day of the Manhattan Project. Due to its extreme power consumption, newer technology was developed for the second generation – gas centrifuge. Centrifuges are still in use across the world today. For third generation technology, laser enrichment is currently under development by multiple companies including LIST, ASPI, Hexium, and GLE.

We recently detailed some of the major announcements from LIST regarding their newly announced $1.4 billion facility in Tennessee, as well as some of their recent funding rounds and ongoing coordination with Nano Nuclear. They are working towards creating a vertically-integrated fuel chain and reactor developer.

With the company now initiating the formalities of pursuing an NRC license for handling nuclear material and technology, “show me the money” will certainly start coming to the front of investors' minds. With the recent funding round only yielding about $17 million, the company will likely pursue more significant private placement events or potentially an IPO/SPAC.