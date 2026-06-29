NANO Nuclear Rises On Potential Power Plant, Dual-Listing In Abu Dhabi

Over the past year, we've tracked NANO Nuclear’s reactor, fuel, and supply chain programs closely through nearly every milestone. After branching into the Asian market and then making the formal transition to a revenue generating company, the company is now working on their next frontier in the UAE.

According to Semafor, the company is actively working to restart its UAE partnership after delays caused by the Iran war. The update builds on NANO Nuclear's February announcement of a Memorandum of Understanding with EHC Investment LLC, the Abu Dhabi-based firm tied to International Holding Company.

Company leadership is looking to explore joint deployment of the KRONOS MMR Energy System and supporting supply chains in the UAE and select Gulf markets.

The MOU followed the company's earlier signals of interest in regional opportunities, including senior executives' participation at ADIPEC 2025 in Abu Dhabi where leaders highlighted advanced nuclear's role in the global energy mix.

The original agreement, signed just days before the Iran conflict started, targeted power for data centers and remote oil and gas facilities. CEO James Walker told Semafor “Demand from the Gulf market could become very large, very quickly.”

However, as a result of the war, NANO has held off though on sending teams for site selection and feasibility studies until tensions ease. Deployment of personnel is now planned for later this year.

Early-stage talks are also underway for potential investment from a Sheikh Tahnoon Bin Zayed-linked entity. Such capital could fund expansion, support a possible UAE power plant order, and open the door to dual listing in Abu Dhabi.

Reactor designs like those used in the current American commercial fleet are poorly designed for water-restricted environments like the Middle East.

Advanced designs, like the gas-cooled KRONOS reactor from NANO, are uniquely capable of operating in environments that lack easy access to water-based cooling systems.

NNE stock rose on the news, and was last trading up over 5%.