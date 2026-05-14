Nuclear Buildout Accelerates With Goldman Now Including SMRs Into Forecast

Goldman's latest edition of "Nuclear Nuggets: Global Reactor Tracker" reinforces that the buildout of the cleanest and most reliable form of so-called "green" energy, nuclear power, continues to gain momentum. The theme we first laid out in December 2020 continues to broaden, with buildouts accelerating across both large-scale and small modular reactors, even as the growing risk of a massive uranium supply deficit emerges.

Focusing on the latest North American reactor progress and announcements:

4/16/2026 - Canada - Bruce Power has signed an MoU with SaskPower to share its experience in large-scale nuclear reactors, including project development and long-term operations, as Saskatchewan evaluates large reactor technologies alongside its SMR program. The agreement formalizes information-sharing and aligns provincial and federal nuclear strategies. 4/24/2026 - United States - Duke Energy’s Robinson nuclear power plant has been cleared for extended operation to 80 years, after the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission completed its fastest-ever subsequent license renewal review. The approval allows the 759 MW Robinson Unit 2 in South Carolina to operate until 2050 under new accelerated federal timelines. 4/29/2026 - United States - The U.S. NRC has approved subsequent license renewals for St. Lucie Units 1 and 2, clearing the Florida Power & Light plant to operate for up to 80 years, with Unit 1 licensed to 2056 and Unit 2 to 2063. The decision follows aging-management reviews for the extended operating period and secures the long-term operation of the two pressurized water reactors. 5/5/2026 - United States - Brookfield and The Nuclear Company have formed a JV to manage the potential completion of the two VC Summer AP1000 units in South Carolina, supporting due diligence and execution if the project proceeds, subject to approvals and a final investment decision.

One of the biggest shifts in the note penned by analyst Brian Lee is the addition of small modular reactors to Goldman's uranium supply-and-demand model, which forecasts cumulative SMR deployments of nearly 46 GW by 2045.

In turn, this would lift its 2045 nuclear generation forecast by about 6% and create an additional 62 million pounds of uranium demand, or a 17% upside to its prior long-term demand estimate.

Global reactor construction tracker, by country:

Years under construction, by country:

Chinese reactors, years under construction:

Lee said uranium spot prices stabilized in the mid-to-high $80s per pound after rebounding in April, supported by buying activity in the Sprott Physical Uranium Trust. Term pricing held near $90 per pound, signaling that utilities continue to accept higher long-term pricing deals.

As new reactors come online, Lee warns of a cumulative uranium supply deficit of 2.3 billion pounds between 2025 and 2045.

Uranium prices will be up and to the right for quite some time...

Latest uranium coverage:

February 2026

March 2026

April 2026

May 2026

Professional subscribers can read the full nuclear note here at our new Marketdesk.ai portal.