RFK Jr. May Revive Food Pyramid Focused On Whole Foods

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., President Donald Trump's Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary, will be releasing new dietary guidelines in December to reset America's food supply chain away from toxic seed oils and highly processed foods toward real food, the kind our grandparents and parents ate many decades ago.

Ahead of next month's release, a new Bloomberg report on Thursday night says the administration may roll out a revamped food pyramid centered on protein and whole foods. Sorry, Bill Gates, fake food and insects are not on the menu.

The food pyramid was retired in 2011 and replaced with MyPlate, but RFK Jr., according to the report, could make the food pyramid great again.

America's top health official has long criticized previous nutrition advice, arguing that saturated fat was wrongly vilified.

Health and agriculture officials say the forthcoming 2025–2030 Dietary Guidelines will be rooted in better "science," focus on reducing chronic disease, and support the administration's "Make America Healthy Again" theme, which will be supercharged in the midterm election cycle.

The only major hurdle to eating real food that isn't grown on massive commercial farms drenched in chemicals is cost. That's why the Trump administration rolled out Operation Affordability this week, an effort to cut tariffs and strengthen trade deals to boost imports of staple foods and drive grocery prices lower next year.

The administration should also place more emphasis on rebuilding local food supply chains by strengthening small farms and ranches.

Americans are long overdue to push back against the globalist food giants on the food system (see here), a system saturated with chemicals and additives that have left the nation in a health crisis.

One of the simplest acts of rebellion is to plant your own "MAHA Garden" during the Northern Hemisphere's next growing season. Also, purchase chickens and other farm animals ... time to know where your food comes from.