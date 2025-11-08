Trump Targets Foreign-Owned Meatpacking Cartel To Arrest Beef Prices, Defend Small Ranchers

President Trump has directed the Justice Department to investigate the meatpacking cartel - JBS, Cargill, Tyson Foods, and National Beef - for potential collusion, price-fixing, and price manipulation. The four companies, two of which are foreign-owned, now control 85% of the U.S. beef processing market, up from just 36% in 1980.

"I have asked the DOJ to immediately begin an investigation into the Meat Packing Companies who are driving up the price of Beef through Illicit Collusion, Price Fixing, and Price Manipulation," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The president continued, "We will always protect our American Ranchers, and they are being blamed for what is being done by the Majority foreign-owned meat Packers, who artificially inflate prices, and jeopardize the security of our Nation's food supply."

"Action must be taken immediately to protect Consumers, combat Illegal Monopolies, and ensure these Corporations are not criminally profiting at the expense of the American People. I am asking the DOJ to act expeditiously. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" he noted in the post.

The White House released four key takeaways of how America's beef supply chain has been hijacked by globalists that operate in what appears to be a cartel and have eliminated competition by crushing small mom-and-pop ranchers:

For too long, a handful of giant meat packers have squeezed America's cattle producers , shrunk herds, and jacked up prices at the grocery store. By examining whether these companies have violated antitrust laws through coordinated pricing or capacity restrictions, this investigation will root out any illegal collusion, restore fair competition, and protect our food security.

The "Big Four" meat packers — JBS (Brazil), Cargill, Tyson Foods, and National Beef — currently dominate 85% of the U.S. beef processing market , up from just 36% in 1980. Two of these companies, including the largest meat packer in the world, are either foreign-owned or have significant foreign ownership and control.

Industry consolidation has crushed competition and hammered cattle producers. In the 1980s, the top four packers purchased one-third of all fed cattle; by the mid-1990s, that share exploded to over 80% and has only grown more concentrated since.

This has led to the exploitation of American consumers, farmers, and ranchers. In fact, mounting evidence shows this monopoly power has slashed payments to ranchers, reduced herd sizes, driven up consumer prices, and threatened America's food supply chain.

Like Trump's wild success in tackling out-of-control egg prices, he's about to do it again with beef.

Important:

Great news for the Trump administration: In June, Goldman analysts Leah Jordan and Eli Thompson signaled that the 12-year cattle herd cycle has likely reached a cyclical low, suggesting a rebuilding phase may be approaching.

The new DoJ investigation could mark the early innings of a broader MAHA-aligned effort gaining traction into the 2026 midterm election cycle, aimed at restoring fair competition, ending foreign control of America's meat supply, and empowering Americans to buy from local farmers and ranchers. At its core, the initiative seeks to break the toxic grip of globalist corporations that have hijacked the food supply chain and flooded the nation's food supply chain with chemicals, pesticides, and monopolistic control.

